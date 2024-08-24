Twitter
Viral

Crow overpowers giant cobra in viral video, internet is stunned by unexpected showdown

A viral video shows a crow overpowering a giant cobra, pinning it down with its claws and pecking at it until the snake surrenders.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 04:01 PM IST

Crow overpowers giant cobra in viral video, internet is stunned by unexpected showdown
TRENDING NOW

In a jaw-dropping viral video, a crow is seen taking on a giant cobra in an intense battle that has captivated viewers across the internet. The video, shared on Instagram by the user @TheBrutalNature, shows the crow mercilessly attacking the cobra, using its claws to pin the serpent down. The crow even goes as far as pecking the cobra with its beak, ultimately forcing the snake to surrender.

The dramatic showdown has taken social media by storm, racking up an impressive 3 million views. Nature enthusiasts and casual viewers alike have been left in awe at the sight of the unlikely predator-prey reversal, where the usually feared cobra finds itself outmatched by a seemingly ordinary crow.

The video has sparked a wide range of reactions, with some praising the crow's bravery, while others express amazement at the resilience of the cobra.

Reactions from netizens:

One user wrote: "I never thought I'd see a crow take down a cobra like that. Nature never ceases to amaze!"

Second user said: "That crow is a real warrior. Who knew they could be so fierce?"

Third user wrote: "The cobra didn't stand a chance. This just shows how unpredictable nature can be."

Another user commented: "I’ve always been scared of snakes, but now I’m more worried about crows!"

A fifth user mentioned: "Three million views in no time—no wonder! That crow is a total boss."

Yet another viewer added: "This is the kind of stuff you only see in documentaries. Can’t believe it was caught on camera!"

