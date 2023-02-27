'Crow Man of India': Man fills the sky with crows by making unique sound, fascinating video goes viral

Image via Instagram

Some people hold unique talents which set them apart. You might have seen many people making sounds of animals and birds but a video is now going viral where a flock of birds came together on one man's call. The person in the video has mastered the sound of crows and can be seen gathering them up in the viral video.

In the viral video, it can be seen that a man, in an open field, starts making the sound of crows after which the whole sky is filled with birds.

Watch the viral video here.

The clear blue sky filled with crows after one call was a sight to behold for the people present at the scene. The video was shared on Instagram by a user who captioned it saying, "Crow Man of India".

Netizens also commented on the fascinating video. One user wrote, "This is called unity, we humans should learn from it. The reason why all crows came suddenly is they thought some crow was in danger and asking for help. Anyway the guy did good mimic," while another commented, "Marvel got their new character, crowman."

So far, the video has lakhs of views and thousands of comments on it.