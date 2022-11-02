Crow instigates fight between two cats, viral video leaves netizens in splits

Image Credit: Reddit

New Delhi: Are you looking for a video that will make you smile? Are you looking for a clip that you might end up watching multiple times? If your answers to the above questions are yes and yes, then here is a clip that may leave you laughing hard. The short segment shows a crow trying to instigate a fight between two cats. Yes, you heard it right! The clip has been shared on Reddit and it has gone viral for obvious reasons.

The viral video opens with a crow poking two cats who are seen facing each other. The cat initially ignores, but the bird does it again. This enrages the cat, who leaps on the other cat and engages in a fight. As soon as the two cats come to a halt, the bird returns and pokes the same cat, causing both felines to resume their fight. The infamous crow appears to have made the most of the fight.

READ: Elephant lifts toddler with its trunk, viral video delights internet

The clip was posted about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.5k upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens took to the comment section and dropped their hilarious reactions.

“That Crow is that guy in the meme smoking a bubbler while the chick's fight lol” posted a Reddit user. “Yeah we all have that friend. And some of us are that friend.” shared another. “Crows just want to watch the world burn.,” wrote a fourth.