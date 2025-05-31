A video of a boy playing sports with a crow is definitely unique and has melted the hearts of the internet. The video has gone viral for participants who can be seen playing football. The two were playing in South Goa.

Playing football always seems fun whether with friends, cousins, or classmates. However, a video of a boy playing sports with a crow is definitely unique and has melted the hearts of the internet. The video has gone viral for participants who can be seen playing football. The two were playing in South Goa.

The viral video shows the boy gently kicking the ball in the direction of the crow and the bird throws back the ball to the boy like a football pro. He uses his beak to throw the ball back. The two were passing the ball back and forth and seemed to have spent a great time together. Viewers of the video were also thrilled and were amazed to see such players playing together. A user by the name @thegoanonline shared the video on x social media platform and it was later reposted by @chakdefootball on Instagram with the caption, “In a rare video, a crow is seen playing football with a child somewhere in South Goa. How beautiful is this?”

The video has already garnered more than 549K views and 49.2K likes on Instagram.

Netizens amazed by the football game

A football fan called the crow ‘Crownaldo’. Another user wrote, “Available on Sunday?? We have match need Striker with good heading ability.” A user appreciating the skills of the crow wrote, “Bro was a footballer in past life.” Another one wrote, “Goan crows are special.”

