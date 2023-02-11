Crocodiles surround man on ladder, nail-biting viral video shows what happened next

screengrab

New Delhi: When someone says they have a pet at home, the first thing that comes to mind is a dog, a cat, or a fish. Some even have snakes as pets, but have you ever seen anyone with a pet crocodile or alligator? Even Steve Irwin didn't have one, so how can the average person? However, we have a clip that will completely blow your mind. So, in a video that has gone insanely viral online, a man on a step ladder can be seen leaning against a weak tree trunk, with dozens of crocodiles just a few feet below. The dramatic clip was shared by a handle named @ViciousVideos on Twitter and has garnered over 149,000 views.

In the spine-chilling clip, a man on a step ladder can be seen leaning against a weak tree trunk, surrounded by dozens of crocodiles. A few of the crocodiles nearby are causing the ladder to sway while the poor guy clings to the tree. Horrifying, isn't it?

The video has earned over 149,000 views and countless comments. Netizens were shocked as well as concerned to see the video. Many people pointed out how dangerous the incident's aftermath could have been.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“I’ll show u when u come down the ladder. U make a perfect meal.,” expressed a Twitter user. “Where's that Grandpa with the frying pan?” posted another. “Oh my god! I can't even look,” commented a third. “My heart nearly skipped a beat,” praised a fourth. “Scary,” wrote a fifth.