Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Crocodiles surround man on ladder, nail-biting viral video shows what happened next

So, in a video that has gone insanely viral online, a man on a step ladder can be seen leaning against a weak tree trunk, with dozens of crocodiles just a few feet below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Crocodiles surround man on ladder, nail-biting viral video shows what happened next
screengrab

New Delhi: When someone says they have a pet at home, the first thing that comes to mind is a dog, a cat, or a fish. Some even have snakes as pets, but have you ever seen anyone with a pet crocodile or alligator? Even Steve Irwin didn't have one, so how can the average person? However, we have a clip that will completely blow your mind.  So, in a video that has gone insanely viral online, a man on a step ladder can be seen leaning against a weak tree trunk, with dozens of crocodiles just a few feet below. The dramatic clip was shared by a handle named @ViciousVideos on Twitter and has garnered over 149,000 views.

 In the spine-chilling clip, a man on a step ladder can be seen leaning against a weak tree trunk, surrounded by dozens of crocodiles. A few of the crocodiles nearby are causing the ladder to sway while the poor guy clings to the tree. Horrifying, isn't it?

The video has earned over 149,000 views and countless comments. Netizens were shocked as well as concerned to see the video. Many people pointed out how dangerous the incident's aftermath could have been. 

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“I’ll show u when u come down the ladder.  U make a perfect meal.,” expressed a Twitter user. “Where's that Grandpa with the frying pan?” posted another. “Oh my god! I can't even look,” commented a third. “My heart nearly skipped a beat,” praised a fourth. “Scary,” wrote a fifth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.