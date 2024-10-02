Twitter
Man makes 'Roti Maggi' video, leaves internet divided, watch viral video

Crocodile stunt goes horribly wrong, man's close call caught on camera, watch video

This actor was discovered by Amitabh Bachchan, became tough competitor of Shah Rukh, Salman, career was ruined after...

Meet man, known as Steel Man of India, challenged British, has this Ratan Tata connection

Jasprit Bumrah replaces R Ashwin to become no.1 bowler in ICC test rankings

Viral

Crocodile stunt goes horribly wrong, man's close call caught on camera, watch video

The performer initially struggled to take his hand out of the crocodile's mouth but eventually he managed to pull his hand away with blood visible on the floor.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 02:16 PM IST

Crocodile stunt goes horribly wrong, man's close call caught on camera, watch video
A shocking incident at the Pattaya Crocodile Farm has gone viral after a stunt involving a crocodile went wrong. Despite the training provided, animals can be unpredictable, as shown in a recent video. Captured by an audience, the video shows a daring crocodile handler attempting to showcase his skills by inserting his hand into the mouth of a crocodile during a live performance.

However, the situation escalated when the crocodile bit down on the handler’s hand. The performer initially struggled to take his hand out of the crocodile's mouth but eventually he managed to pull his hand away with blood visible on the floor.

The video begins with the handler displaying confidence as he approaches the crocodile, even touching it before inserting his hand into its mouth. Moments later, chaos ensued when the crocodile unexpectedly clamped down on his hand. Fortunately, the animal quickly released him. After the incident, the crocodile returned to the water, while the handler remained composed, examining his injury without showing any signs of distress. He then calmly turned and walked away, seemingly unfazed, while the audience remained in shock.

The dramatic video, shared on Instagram, has received over 42.8 million views and 742,000 likes, generating a significant wave of reactions across social media.

Social media reaction

A user wrote, "Getting anxiety while watching this." Another said, “Don’t mess with animals you don’t understand their body language.”

A third user shared, “Lucky that your nerves are attached. Bro was ready to rip it off.” “We all know his head was his next move. You lucky man,” a comment read.

A person wrote, “Put him in the wild.” An individual shared, “Stop using animals for entertainment, stupid people.”

One more added, “You should be glad he didn’t roll over.”

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident in eastern Indonesia, a crocodile killed a woman who was bathing in a river, according to local police and residents. Villagers later retrieved parts of her body from the crocodile.

Indonesia is known for having several species of crocodiles that frequently attack and kill humans.

