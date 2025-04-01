Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched its newest AI image generator which could turn original images into anime style, users went crazy. Many warn of privacy breach as by doing so their facial data be used by OpenAI.

Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched its newest AI image generator which could turn original images into anime style, users went crazy experimenting their images with Studio Ghibli style art. However, there are some sections who have become cautious as they believe that the tech firms are using personal photos to gather data for their use. Some digital privacy activists have raised concerns on X, saying that OpenAI may be using these images to train its AI bots.

Warning against AI image generation

Though users are creating these images in high numbers, many warn of privacy breach as by doing so their facial data be used by OpenAI. As artificial intelligence tools let users create copyrighted creative works, it raises concerns regarding ethics and puts in doubt the scope of employment and the authenticity around their creativity in future context. The 84-year-old co-creator of Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki, which inspired the viral ai image generation trend of turning images into japanese art form has criticised the trend saying that it is an “insult to life itself.”

The activists also claim that gathering data is a way to gain images submitted by users with their approval which removes the need to take legal approvals, and this is more than just a copyright issue. Under GDPR, OpenAI must justify collecting internet images citing "legitimate interest". This requires demonstrating necessity, respecting individuals' rights, ensuring transparency and accountability, and to comply, OpenAI must implement safeguards to protect user privacy.

How Ghibli style images craze is popularised

Netizens not only turned their own images into AI-generated anime style, but also that of public figures, famous personalities from all backgrounds. Actors, politicians, musicians and even the world’s richest billionaires hopped on to this trend. Using the AI image generation tool users can change their own photos or any picture from the internet into Ghibli style art.

However, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is not the only platform that can turn images into Ghibli style, Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, can generate images in the Japanese style art. xAI, owned by the world’s richest person has incorporated this feature into Grok 3 which enables users to turn photos into Ghibli style images.