This player's newly launched Youtube channel breaks record, it is not Virat Kohli, Messi, LeBron James'...

The football star thanked the fans on his social media accounts, calling them ‘SIUUUbscribers’ as a nod to his iconic celebration

The legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has set the social media ablaze yet again with another great record. Cristiano Ronaldo created his YouTube channel UR Cristiano on August 21, and in one day, the channel received 1 crore subscribers.

The channel started with interesting material: a teaser trailer, a quiz game with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, a melodramatic video of Ronaldo meeting his wax figure at Madame Tussauds. The reaction was fast and massive; in the next 90 minutes, the channel got more than 10 lakh subscribers. Within six hours the number grew to 60 lakh, and by the end of the day it was more than 1 crore, thus breaking the record of Hamster Kombat which took a week to gather 1 crore subscribers.

For the present moment, Ronaldo has more than 1 crore 20 lakh subscribers and the number is still increasing. The football star thanked the fans on his social media accounts, calling them ‘SIUUUbscribers’ as a nod to his iconic celebration. ‘A gift for my family… Thanks to all the SIUUUbscribers!’ He tweeted joyfully presenting his ‘Gold Play Button’ to his children.

The wait is over My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey: https://t.co/d6RaDnAgEW pic.twitter.com/Yl8TqTQ7C9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 21, 2024

Ronaldo is also active on social media where he boasts of a whooping 11.26 crore followers in X, 17 crore fans on Facebook and 63.6 crores m followers on Instagram.

This latest venture into YouTube takes him to a new level that puts him as a global icon and his influence is not only limited to the football pitch but also in the social media. Now, in the Saudi Arabian team, Al Nassr, Ronaldo still performs and does not lose his charm, so it is no wonder that his fame is endless.