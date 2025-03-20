Amid the divorce speculations with Dhanashree Verma, Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash during the finals of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Furthermore, Mahvash later took to Instagram to post a series of pictures with the cricketer, enjoying the final match against New Zealand.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma are officially headed for divorce, reported Bar and Bench. As per the report, the Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, directed a family court to expedite the proceedings and make a final decision by March 20.

The order comes in the wake of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), set to kick off on March 22.

Meanwhile, a new video, featuring Chahal and Mahvash standing side-by-side, is creating buzz online. The duo was seen engrossed in their phones. With a face mask on, Yuzvendra Chahal sported a dark blue jacket, a pair of denim jeans and white shoes. RJ Mahvash, on the other hand, was seen wearing a pair of beige pants paired with a dark brown top.

Chahal and Verma had reportedly been living separately for over two and a half years and filed for a divorce petition through mutual consent. Moreover, the court has ruled that the cricketer must pay a sum of Rs 4.75 crores in alimony, out of which, Rs 2.37 crores have been paid.

"As per the consent term, Chahal had agreed to pay a permanent alimony of Rs 4 crore 75 lakhs to Verma of which 2 crore 37 lakhs and 55 thousand is already paid. The non-payment of the rest of the amount was seen as non compliance by the family court", reported Bar and Bench.