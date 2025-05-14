After the board exam result came out, cricketer Virat Kohli’s marksheet went viral. Virat Kohli's CBSE 10th mark sheet shows impressive marks in English, Hindi and Social Science subjects.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released class 10 result 2024 which has really impressed everyone as the students passing percentage reached 96.3%. After the board exam result came out, cricketer Virat Kohli’s marksheet went viral. It was shared on X social media platform by IAS Jitin Yadav. The marksheet though not very impressive but shows consistency in Virat Kohli’s hard work. As class 10 board exams are the toughest exams in the secondary school, many students take them to be the deciding factor for their future, Jatin Yadav shared the marksheet with a message for them, “Had marks been the sole factor, the entire nation wouldn't be rallying behind him now. Passion and Dedication are the key.”

Virat Kohli's CBSE 10th mark sheet

Virat Kohli's CBSE 10th mark sheet shows impressive marks in English, Hindi and Social Science subjects but low marks in Maths, Science and Introductory IT. He was granted A1 and A2 in English and Social Science respectively, B1 in Hindi, C1 in Science and C2 in Maths and Introductory IT. His highest has been in English, 83, and Socal Science, 81, marks. In early 2025, shared his marksheet on the Koo app and reflecting upon his school days, wrote, “It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character.” He was talking about how sports are given least importance in academics, but they gave Kohli the best of his career and even life.

Had marks been the sole factor, the entire nation wouldn't be rallying behind him now.

Passion and Dedication are the key. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/aAmFxaghGf — Jitin Yadav (@Jitin_IAS) August 9, 2023

How netizens react to Virat Kohli’s class 10 marksheet

Netizens quickly reacted to the post and talked about the relation between hard work, success and marks. One of them wrote, “Yes, marks are just numbers on paper, the real gem is hard work and dedication. Agreed.”

“This is an eye opner thing for those parents who are very much focus on academic marks while their ward is very good in sports/dance/music and other activities,” wrote another. Praising Virat Kohli’s success, one user remarked, “The Best Student Of Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Player Very Good Mark Central Board of Secondary Education Marks Statment , All India Secondry School Examination 2004, Re Again Best Student Virat Kohli Congratulations And Best Wishes.”

Virat Kohli has recently announced his retirement from Test cricket after impressively playing for 14 long years. He will next be seen playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the TATA IPL 2025.