Cricketer Amit Mishra slams IAS officer for 'distasteful' joke on Thomas Cup win

Indian badminton players achieved a big feat by winning their first Thomas Cup a few days ago, defeating the world champions Indonesia. From celebrities to common man, all are rejoicing in the glory of this grand victory. Social media is full of congratulatory wishes for our badminton heroes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also wished the team on this grand success.

But the success has also brought in some controversy after IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay jokingly crediting India's Thomas Cup 2022 win to a mosquito racquet. The officer shared a picture of a mosquito racquet and tweeted, "Indonesian are surprised how Indians got better at badminton than them."

However, this did not go down too well with some and veteran cricketer Amit Mishra was quick to react. "This is not only distasteful but also insulting the achievement of our badminton heroes," he responded to the tweet. Indian men's badminton team defeated 14-time winners Indonesia on Sunday to secure their first-ever Thomas Cup 2022 title.

Twitter users are also not to happy with the comment. One user wrote, "For every success achieved thru hardwork, there is a lame WA joke .. and a lamer 'copy paster' !" Another user wrote, "It is very easy to make fun of and since 1947 till now 85% of the country's @IASassociation. It's just a joke. This video is for people like you."

India became only the sixth country after Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Denmark, and Thailand to win the tournament in its 73-year-old history. Since the Indian men's badminton team created history, tributes and praises have been coming for them from all quarters.