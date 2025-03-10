As India won the Champions Trophy, fans across the country celebrated the win with victory euphoria. Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahavash, Shubhman Gill Avneet Kaur, and Jasmine Walia-Hardik Pandya were seen together during the Champions Trophy which sparked debate around their new romances.

As India won the Champions Trophy where Rohit Sharma led from the front and played an incredible knock of 76 runs, fans across the country celebrated the win with victory euphoria. However, among those was a lady seen alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. RJ Mahavash was seen capturing the moments of celebration inside the Dubai international cricket stadium. Fans of the Indian squad quickly took notice and speculation around their romance started. The Indian leg-spinner seen alongside a woman amid his divorce proceedings involving Dhanashree Verma fueled the rumours of their relationship.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s new love

“Kaha tha na jita ke aungi I am good luck for team India!” (See, I told earlier that India will win), she captioned the post. Along with the short video, RJ Mahavash posted pictures of her watching with excitement the sky lit up with fireworks and another picture showcasing her posing for the camera. YouTuber RJ Mahavash, who is known for her funny side due to her pranks videos online, rejected the rumours as “baseless”.

Netizens's reactions on RJ Mahavash Insta post

Mahavash's post built up curiosity among netizens who wrote, "Jeet gaye Chahal Bhaiya Ka Dil." Another user jokingly commented on RJ Mahavash and Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured relationship by commenting, "Player of the match Chahal bhai."Hum jeet gye aur Chahal bhai v pighal gye," wrote another

Shubhman Gill Avneet Kaur romance

This was not the only sight to behold, for, the rumours captured the brewing romance between cricketer Shubman Gill and influencer-actor Avneet Kaur. She was also seen alongside batter Shubman Gill at the India vs Australia semi-final match. Her relationship was earlier said to be with Raghav Sharma, however, Avneet Kaur and Shubman Gill romance is now the centre of attraction for their close presence. Likewise, Shubhman Gill’s romances have been wildly talked about due to his links with actor Sara Ali Khan and former legendry cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Avneet Kaur’s Instagram posts from the Dubai stadium became a source of everyone’s speculations and on which netizens heavily reacted. Netizens called Shubhman Gill ‘jiju’ on her posts. However, some reactions have criticised Avneet for attending the Trophy for mere photo-op and making new relationships. "Inhe cricket se koi lena dena ni hai...," wrote one user. "Yh ishliye attend kr rhi h taki koi cricketer koi psnd kr le," anoter user commented.

Jasmine Walia-Hardik Pandya

Another cricketer in the romance league is Hardik Pandya. Jasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya’s relationship rumour started when the British singer was often seen in the earlier matches, including the Champions Trophy final. Her frequent presence in the matches with the medium pace all-rounder sparked the rumours around which netizens started debate.

These romances of cricketers are piquing fans and netizen’s interests. During the match, Virat Kohli unfortunately was not able to perform and was dismissed for just a single. However, Shreyas Iyer steadied India’s ship and played valiant innings of 48 runs. Finally, KL Rahul’s unbeaten innings of 34 guided the men in blue to the victory.