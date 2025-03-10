VIRAL
As India won the Champions Trophy, fans across the country celebrated the win with victory euphoria. Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahavash, Shubhman Gill Avneet Kaur, and Jasmine Walia-Hardik Pandya were seen together during the Champions Trophy which sparked debate around their new romances.
As India won the Champions Trophy where Rohit Sharma led from the front and played an incredible knock of 76 runs, fans across the country celebrated the win with victory euphoria. However, among those was a lady seen alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. RJ Mahavash was seen capturing the moments of celebration inside the Dubai international cricket stadium. Fans of the Indian squad quickly took notice and speculation around their romance started. The Indian leg-spinner seen alongside a woman amid his divorce proceedings involving Dhanashree Verma fueled the rumours of their relationship.
“Kaha tha na jita ke aungi I am good luck for team India!” (See, I told earlier that India will win), she captioned the post. Along with the short video, RJ Mahavash posted pictures of her watching with excitement the sky lit up with fireworks and another picture showcasing her posing for the camera. YouTuber RJ Mahavash, who is known for her funny side due to her pranks videos online, rejected the rumours as “baseless”.
Netizens's reactions on RJ Mahavash Insta post
Mahavash's post built up curiosity among netizens who wrote, "Jeet gaye Chahal Bhaiya Ka Dil." Another user jokingly commented on RJ Mahavash and Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured relationship by commenting, "Player of the match Chahal bhai."Hum jeet gye aur Chahal bhai v pighal gye," wrote another
This was not the only sight to behold, for, the rumours captured the brewing romance between cricketer Shubman Gill and influencer-actor Avneet Kaur. She was also seen alongside batter Shubman Gill at the India vs Australia semi-final match. Her relationship was earlier said to be with Raghav Sharma, however, Avneet Kaur and Shubman Gill romance is now the centre of attraction for their close presence. Likewise, Shubhman Gill’s romances have been wildly talked about due to his links with actor Sara Ali Khan and former legendry cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.
Avneet Kaur’s Instagram posts from the Dubai stadium became a source of everyone’s speculations and on which netizens heavily reacted. Netizens called Shubhman Gill ‘jiju’ on her posts. However, some reactions have criticised Avneet for attending the Trophy for mere photo-op and making new relationships. "Inhe cricket se koi lena dena ni hai...," wrote one user. "Yh ishliye attend kr rhi h taki koi cricketer koi psnd kr le," anoter user commented.
Another cricketer in the romance league is Hardik Pandya. Jasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya’s relationship rumour started when the British singer was often seen in the earlier matches, including the Champions Trophy final. Her frequent presence in the matches with the medium pace all-rounder sparked the rumours around which netizens started debate.
These romances of cricketers are piquing fans and netizen’s interests. During the match, Virat Kohli unfortunately was not able to perform and was dismissed for just a single. However, Shreyas Iyer steadied India’s ship and played valiant innings of 48 runs. Finally, KL Rahul’s unbeaten innings of 34 guided the men in blue to the victory.
Govinda was 'thrown out' from BR Chopra's office for rejecting this role in Mahabharat, producer called his mom 'pagal': 'Main unke ghar mein...'
IIM graduate quits Rs 21 lakh salary job in just 10 days due to...
Remo D'Souza breaks silence on reports of him offering Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy to Salman Khan: 'I don't know...'
Cricket romance in the air! THESE Team India stars rumoured dating MYSTERY women follow unique social media reactions
PAFI Tuban Launches Official Website to Support Pharmacy Professionals
Elon Musk's world's richest man title at risk? Know why his net worth is dropping faster than ever
'Jo retirement ke liye bol rahe the unki..': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's UNFILTERED chat gets caught on stumps mic after CT2025 win
Mukesh Ambani launches new Jio recharge plan at just Rs 100 ahead of IPL 2025, gives 90 days Jio Hotstar subscription; check details
Aamir Khan was offered this film made in Rs 15 crore, it earned Rs 125 crore, won 4 National Awards, is first Indian movie to...
Meet ace choreographer who changed name, gives difficult steps as per Abhishek Bachchan, worked with Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan
Mahima Chaudhry reacts to negative response to Nadaaniyan, compares Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's film to Animal: 'Audience are..' | Exclusive
This actress, all of 17 years, defeated Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Shraddha Kapoor to win IIFA Award 2025
Who are Syria's Alawites, how are they different form other Muslims? Why are they being targeted?
'Tho I loved Ibrahim Ali Khan': Hrithik Roshan's mother reacted to Khushi Kapoor's 'mindless' Nadaaniyan
ACKO drive revolutionizes car buying in India
Meet woman, who is set to become India's richest female, runs Rs 420000 crore company as...
Elon Musk-owned social media X down globally, users in US, India, UK and more report access issues
Milestone Alert! Rohit Sharma shatters historic MS Dhoni's record in ICC events after Champions Trophy 2025 win
Why does Donald Trump want to sign US-Iran nuclear deal years after cancelling it? How will it impact India?
Gulmarg fashion show row: J-K CM Omar Abdullah orders inquiry as chaos erupts in Assembly
Can India be the next big market for Italian wines?
Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, who heads Rs 4620000000 company, lost her husband to cancer, she is...
Boney Kapoor confirms to cast daughter Khushi Kapoor in sequel of THIS Sridevi film: 'She's trying to follow her mother's footsteps'
Trade 0.8 Flarex Review 2025: Scam or legit platform? Know expert trading tips
Indian cinematographers like Saksham Bharti break barriers in Hollywood
Unveiling the Potential of Modalert: Unleashing power of Modafinil's top generic equivalent
Inside Anosh Ahmed’s Leadership Book: How to Inspire and Motivate Teams in the 21st Century
Kolkata street vendor's bizarre oreo omelette recipe sparks outrage on social media, watch viral video
Ratan Tata's company Tata Group owns these clothing brands, list will leave you SURPRISED, it includes...
Meet actress who ruled Bollywood for 15 years, her mother died of cancer, dedicated hospital on her name, she is...
Scaler School of Technology’s collaboration with NeoSapien takes hands-on learning to next level
Okita Nail Fungus Light Reviews - The Real Truth
Coca-Cola formula was to be stolen, sold, then THIS happened...
Elon Musk calls for US to exit NATO, questions defence spending: What it could mean for Europe?
Meet Tanu Jain, doctor-turned-IAS officer who resigned from post after 7 years due to..., know what she is doing now
India's youngest MP and Samajwadi Party leader Pushpendra Saroj praises THIS BJP heavyweight: 'I really look up to him..'
Badshah’s shocking weight loss leaves the internet divided: 'Honey Singh bhai roti...'
Kerala Lottery Result March 10, 2025 LIVE: Win Win W 811 Monday lucky draw result DECLARED 3pm; 1st prize is worth Rs...
Air India flight to New York returns to Mumbai following a mid-air bomb threat, undergoes security check
IIFA Awards 2025: Laapataa Ladies steals the show with 10 awards, Kartik Aaryan bags Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, full list revealed
Karnataka’s Tarnished Image: Crime, corruption, and industrial decline overshadowed by political power struggles
RJ Mahvash breaks her silence on dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I won't let any...'
Meet Champions Trophy 2025 star who became the fastest Indian player to hit 100 in all formats, scored 100 on debut, not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya
Kareena Kapoor pays tribute to Raj Kapoor, performs on Mera Joota Hai Japani at IIFA 2025: Watch
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani praises China's approach to AI, claims he is impressed with DeepSeek: 'They have done...'
Who is Diana Fox Carney? Meet new Canada PM Mark Carney's wife and children
Shatrughan Sinha came on-board after Vinod Khanna rejected this film with Amitabh Bachchan, it has the greatest confrontation scene in Bollywood
Meet singer Kalpana Raghvendra who swallowed 18 sleeping pills after fight with daughter
Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchalani’s India’s Got Latent controversy has brought down the peak price of influencer marketing
BIG blow to Lalit Modi: Vanuatu PM orders cancellation of passport, cites THIS reason
When is Chaitra Navratri 2025? Date, time for Ghatasthapana, puja vidhi and other details
Katrina Kaif flaunts new tattoo of Vicky Kaushal's name, video goes viral
Who is Indian-origin US student Sudiksha Konanki who went missing during Caribbean vacation? Know details about her parents, family
Aishwarya Rai rejected this superhit Shah Rukh Khan film because she was not paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan
What is BIGGEST challenge of using AI in education? Harvard professor explains, says it 'can enhance engagement, but can't...'
X's Grok identifies Yuzvendra Chahal-RJ Mahvash as Atif Aslam-Urvashi Rautela during Ind vs NZ final, netizens believe 'AI isn't going to take jobs'
Manipur Police arrest 15 insurgents in multiple raids across state in last 48 hours
Virat Kohli touches Mohammed Shami's mother's feet after Champions Trophy win, heart touching video goes viral
Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola to face TOUGH challenge from PepsiCo? Later announces..., will achieve it in...
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's adorable moments after India win Champions Trophy goes viral; watch
Meet Elliot Rush, half-brother of world's richest man Elon Musk, Tesla CEO's father, Errol Musk, claims China is trying to recruit him for...
Meet actor who worked with Salman Khan, starred in Hollywood film with Angelina Jolie, then quit acting to become Maulana; now looks unrecoginsible
Sunil Gavaskar brings his inner child out, dances on ground to celebrate India's Champions Trophy win, watch viral video
After UPSC topper IAS Anudeep Durishetty, marksheet of IAS Sonal Goel goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects
Shoaib Akhtar expresses disappointment over PCB after India's Champions Trophy win, says 'how can this be done'
After DeepSeek, China's new AI agent 'Manus' creates global buzz: Will it challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity?
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's BIG statement on speculation of shift to Delhi, says 'Not a...'
Aamir Khan heard the script and suggested Salman Khan for the film, it became the biggest hit of Bhai's career, earned Rs...
Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty drops heartfelt Insta story for husband KL Rahul after India's historic Champions Trophy win, don't miss out her baby bump
Big relief for Shah Rukh Khan as superstar wins tax case in his favour, know details
Vivek Oberoi says 'we go into abusive...' about break up with Aishwarya Rai in viral video
Who is Mark Carney? Canada's new Liberal leader who is set to replace Justin Trudeau as next Prime Minister
Israel orders cutting off electricity supply to Gaza Strip ahead of truce talks: 'We will ensure that Hamas won't...'
MI-W vs GG-W, Match 19 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women
Meet IAS officer, one of youngest aspirants to crack UPSC exam on first attempt with AIR..., she is...
Meet IIT Delhi alumnus who started his business with Rs 7 lakh, later built Rs 235670000000 empire, which changed traditional…
Fardeen Khan BREAKS silence on his long hiatus in Bollywood: 'Wasn't sure if I was going to....'
'Mujhe laga Shah Rukh Khan aaya': Kriti Sanon wonders craze around India's ICC Champions Trophy win at IIFA 2025
IND vs NZ: Did Vinod Kambli attend ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai? Know truth here
Champions Trophy 2025 winner prize money, complete list of award-winners - All you need to know
Shahid Kapoor hopes for Jab We Met 2 with Kareena Kapoor after his reunion with actress at IIFA: 'Writer aur director se...' | Exclusive
India vs New Zealand: Defining moments that shaped Men in Blue's win in Champions Trophy final
IND vs NZ: How many times has Team India won the Champions Trophy?
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play dandiya with stumps after clinching Champions Trophy 2025, video goes viral
IND vs NZ: Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend, spotted at Champions Trophy 2025 final
IND vs NZ Final: India create history, beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to lift 3rd Champions Trophy title
Deepika Padukone's last-googled question has connection with daughter Dua: 'When will my baby...'
Virat Kohli's hug with Ravindra Jadeja during IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final sparks retirement speculation
Shah Rukh Khan was given Rs 50 lakh diamond ring by..., he returned it following morning saying...
Katrina Kaif was removed from this film after just one shot, she was replaced by..., hero was...
Ratan Tata's TCS gets Rs 46094 crore in one week, becomes India's second most...
'You are fairer than Samantha': When Naga Chaitanya recalled weird fan encounter in connection to his ex-wife
Afghan women forced to return home to Taliban's Afghanistan as Donald Trump's USAID freeze cuts scholarships
IND vs NZ: Glenn Phillips takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Shubman Gill in Champions Trophy final - Watch
India vs New Zealand: Pic of Rohit Sharma's 'Hitman' bat goes viral during Champions Trophy 2025 Final
Four workers die of suffocation while cleaning water tank in Mumbai's Nagpada area
Bobby Deol on Aashram's success, his second innings, reveals if he wants to be in Animal Park: 'Muskil se actor ko kaam..' | Exclusive
Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Azim Premji's Wipro and TCS get challenge to develop...
Delhi-NCR news: New property tax calculation proposal approved in Ghaziabad; check details inside