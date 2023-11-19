Headlines

Cricket fever peaks as school postpones exam due To IND vs AUS 2023 final match

In the lead-up to the ICC Cricket World Cup Final on November 19, 2023, the cricket frenzy has reached new heights, with DAV School in Faridabad, Sector 14, making headlines by postponing its Unit Test to November 21.

Nov 19, 2023

In a fervent lead-up to the zenith of cricketing glory, Team India braces for a monumental clash against the Australian squad in the ICC Cricket World Cup Final on November 19, 2023, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Adding a unique twist to the cricket mania, reports emerge of a bold move by DAV School in Faridabad, Sector 14, which has decided to defer its Unit Test in anticipation of the high-stakes match. This unexpected announcement surfaced through a tweet by user Mufaddal Vohra on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

The rescheduled Unit Test, initially slated for November 20, 2023, encompassing Classes VI to XII, will now take place on November 21, 2023. The tweet, captioned "A school in Faridabad postponed Unit Test due to World Cup Final," quickly gained traction.

The subsequent notice from D.A.V.-14 Faridabad demonstrated a keen understanding that cricket has a unique power to bring families together, transcending age and backgrounds. While acknowledging the importance of family time during such momentous events, the school urged students to reciprocate by excelling in the impending examinations.

The notice also included a collective plea for success, expressing hope that the Indian Cricket Team would emerge triumphant and bring home the coveted World Cup 2023.

This tweet, capturing the essence of cricket fever, sparked a social media frenzy, amassing a staggering 369K views and 1.5K retweets. Netizens joined in the online celebration, terming it the 'Craze of World Cup Final' and applauding the 'Another Level Madness' surrounding the event.

As the cricketing spectacle unfolds, India, riding high on an impressive unbeaten streak of 10-0, is all set to take on Australia. Enthusiastic fans have already flocked to the Ahmedabad venue to rally behind the Indian team. The grandeur of the occasion is further heightened with the presence of numerous celebrities, officials, and ministers eagerly awaiting the climactic final match today.

