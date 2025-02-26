A video circulating on social media shows a spectator, dressed in black pants, a black jacket, and aviator sunglasses, waving an Indian flag at the Gaddafi Stadium.

A man was detained and allegedly beaten by security personnel at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium for waving an Indian flag during a Champions Trophy match, sparking controversy over Pakistan's hosting of the tournament. The incident is believed to have taken place during the Australia vs England match.

A video circulating on social media shows a spectator, dressed in black pants, a black jacket, and aviator sunglasses, waving an Indian flag at the Gaddafi Stadium. Officials are seen confronting the man and dragging him from his collar to remove him from the seating area.

Authorities have not confirmed the man's identity or nationality. While the video is going viral, its authenticity has not been verified.

Meanwhile, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has acknowledged a security breach during the New Zealand-Bangladesh match at the Rawalpindi Stadium, where a spectator entered the field of play.

The PCB has stated that the safety of players and officials remains their top priority as hosts of the ICC Champions Trophy.

"As a responsible organisation, we have engaged with local security agencies, who have committed to increasing security personnel around the field of play at all venues and strengthening access control measures," the statement said.

The individual who entered the field during the New Zealand-Bangladesh match has been arrested and presented before a court. He has also been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan.

The PCB is working with security agencies and venue authorities to review and strengthen security protocols to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.