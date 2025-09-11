'Crazy and brave: Ludhiana woman escapes robbery by hanging from moving autorickshaw on Phillaur-Ludhiana highway

The victim, Meena Kumari, boarded an autorickshaw from Jalandhar bypass to catch a bus from Phillaur.

A shocking incident of attempted robbery in a moving autorickshaw on Punjab's Phillaur-Ludhiana highway has created a stir on social media across the country. The incident took place near Jalandhar bypass on Tuesday, September 9, when a woman escaped death by hanging from the moving vehicle.

Ludhiana: Woman hangs from moving auto to escape robbery

The victim, Meena Kumari, boarded an autorickshaw from Jalandhar bypass to catch a bus from Phillaur. Apart from the driver, two other passengers were already in the autorickshaw. Meena soon realised that the three miscreants were trying to rob.

As per a Times of India report, as the autorickshaw approached its destination, one of the robbers asked the driver to slow down and the two tried to stop him.

It is being reported that the robbers tied Meena's hands and threatened her with sharp weapons. But showing courage, Meena screamed and got out of the autorickshaw and also signalled passersby for help.

A car following the autorickshaw recorded the entire incident, allowing authorities and social media users to witness the woman's brave escape.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with users praising Meena for her courage. One user wrote, "Crazy and brave!! A woman foils a robbery attempt in a moving auto on the Phillaur-Ludhiana highway; she fought off the robbers, clung to the side of the auto and forced it to turn over, trapping the robbers inside. The police immediately arrested them. A big shout-out to this lady from Punjab."

Another user commented, "A woman from Ludhiana showed immense courage and saved herself from being robbed in a moving auto. She clung to the auto and signalled other passengers for help. The three robbers who were trying to snatch her phone and money inside the auto have been arrested by the police."

A third user wrote, "A woman on the Phillaur-Ludhiana highway showed amazing courage by foiling a robbery in a moving car. If this can happen in broad daylight, imagine the law and order situation in Punjab."

Another user praised the quick action of the onlookers, writing, "This incident is heartbreaking, but it also shows that there are still brave and responsible people in our society. The way the youths in the rear car bravely caught the robbers is commendable. The bravery of the woman and the quick action of the youths averted a major accident. Salute to such youths. Police should take strict action against such criminals."

Another user criticised the situation, saying, "Law and order in Punjab is at its lowest - robbery, chain/mobile snatching is so common that women have stopped wearing gold chains/bangles while travelling alone - people had great expectations from AAP, only for the greed of 400-500 electricity bill waiver voters let Punjab get ruined."

The police have arrested two suspects, Mohit, a resident of Subhash Nagar and Dimple who lives near AR Model School. The third suspect, Shubham, a resident of Subhash Nagar, is yet to be arrested. According to reports, Mohit has a criminal history and has three criminal cases registered against him earlier.