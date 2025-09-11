Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 15: Kalyani Priyadarshan film refuses to slow down, crosses Rs 100 crore in India

BIG worry for Pakistan as India gets world's most advanced 3D air surveillance radar from...; not Russia, US

Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das shines as Bangladesh secure convincing victory over Hong Kong in Group B encounter

'Crazy and brave: Ludhiana woman escapes robbery by hanging from moving autorickshaw on Phillaur-Ludhiana highway

Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns comedian to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai in his Netflix show or else...

'Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is...', says Trump's envoy pick Sergio Gor

Narayana Murthy's Infosys announces its largest-ever share buyback program worth Rs...; check details inside

DNA TV Show: Why factions emerged among Gen Z protesters in Nepal

'We know India are confident but...': Pakistan coach Mike Hesson issues bold statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Where are Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur’s kids Samaira, Kiaan now and how old are they

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 15: Kalyani Priyadarshan film refuses to slow down, crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Lokah Chapter 1 box office day 15: Kalyani film crosses Rs 100 crore in India

BIG worry for Pakistan as India gets world's most advanced 3D air surveillance radar from...; not Russia, US

BIG worry for Pakistan as India gets world's most advanced 3D air surveillance r

Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das shines as Bangladesh secure convincing victory over Hong Kong in Group B encounter

Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das shines as Bangladesh secure convincing victory over HK

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeViral

VIRAL

'Crazy and brave: Ludhiana woman escapes robbery by hanging from moving autorickshaw on Phillaur-Ludhiana highway

The victim, Meena Kumari, boarded an autorickshaw from Jalandhar bypass to catch a bus from Phillaur.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 11:43 PM IST

'Crazy and brave: Ludhiana woman escapes robbery by hanging from moving autorickshaw on Phillaur-Ludhiana highway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A shocking incident of attempted robbery in a moving autorickshaw on Punjab's Phillaur-Ludhiana highway has created a stir on social media across the country. The incident took place near Jalandhar bypass on Tuesday, September 9, when a woman escaped death by hanging from the moving vehicle.

Ludhiana: Woman hangs from moving auto to escape robbery

The victim, Meena Kumari, boarded an autorickshaw from Jalandhar bypass to catch a bus from Phillaur. Apart from the driver, two other passengers were already in the autorickshaw. Meena soon realised that the three miscreants were trying to rob.

As per a Times of India report, as the autorickshaw approached its destination, one of the robbers asked the driver to slow down and the two tried to stop him.

It is being reported that the robbers tied Meena's hands and threatened her with sharp weapons. But showing courage, Meena screamed and got out of the autorickshaw and also signalled passersby for help.

A car following the autorickshaw recorded the entire incident, allowing authorities and social media users to witness the woman's brave escape.

Watch the viral video

 

 

Social media praises

The video quickly went viral on social media, with users praising Meena for her courage. One user wrote, "Crazy and brave!! A woman foils a robbery attempt in a moving auto on the Phillaur-Ludhiana highway; she fought off the robbers, clung to the side of the auto and forced it to turn over, trapping the robbers inside. The police immediately arrested them. A big shout-out to this lady from Punjab."

Another user commented, "A woman from Ludhiana showed immense courage and saved herself from being robbed in a moving auto. She clung to the auto and signalled other passengers for help. The three robbers who were trying to snatch her phone and money inside the auto have been arrested by the police."

A third user wrote, "A woman on the Phillaur-Ludhiana highway showed amazing courage by foiling a robbery in a moving car. If this can happen in broad daylight, imagine the law and order situation in Punjab."

Another user praised the quick action of the onlookers, writing, "This incident is heartbreaking, but it also shows that there are still brave and responsible people in our society. The way the youths in the rear car bravely caught the robbers is commendable. The bravery of the woman and the quick action of the youths averted a major accident. Salute to such youths. Police should take strict action against such criminals."

Another user criticised the situation, saying, "Law and order in Punjab is at its lowest - robbery, chain/mobile snatching is so common that women have stopped wearing gold chains/bangles while travelling alone - people had great expectations from AAP, only for the greed of 400-500 electricity bill waiver voters let Punjab get ruined."

The police have arrested two suspects, Mohit, a resident of Subhash Nagar and Dimple who lives near AR Model School. The third suspect, Shubham, a resident of Subhash Nagar, is yet to be arrested. According to reports, Mohit has a criminal history and has three criminal cases registered against him earlier.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye?’: Ex-India star blasts Gautam Gambhir over hypocrisy, threatens to go on strike
Ex-India star blasts Gautam Gambhir over hypocrisy, threatens to go on strike
Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan
Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gu
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in custom black and white Miu Miu look at TIFF red carpet for her film Homebound premiere
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in custom black and white Miu Miu look at TIFF red carpet
Komal Nahta Applauds Prerna Arora's Powerful Comeback with Jatadhara
Komal Nahta Applauds Prerna Arora's Powerful Comeback with Jatadhara
How to evaluate term insurance riders without getting overwhelmed
How to evaluate term insurance riders without getting overwhelmed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE