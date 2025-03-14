Kim and Khloe Kardashian shared their experience at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding in Mumbai, describing the extravagant decorations, luxurious details, and unique moments.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian recently shared their experience attending the grand wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, in July 2024. The sisters spoke about the opulent celebrations in the latest episode of their reality show The Kardashians, describing the extravagant decorations, luxurious details, and the overall experience of being at one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

During the episode, Khloe recalled how the entire wedding venue was beautifully decorated, calling it a “sensory overload in the best way possible.” Kim interrupted her, adding that there were “millions of flowers hanging from the ceiling.” Khloe even compared the setting to Disneyland’s famous ride It’s a Small World, but Kim quickly added, “But like elaborate. It felt like a whole different world.”

One of the moments that stood out for Khloe was the bride Radhika Merchant’s grand entry. She arrived on a peacock-shaped float, which was covered in precious gems. Kim further described how “real gold was painted on the stuff” and that “everything had diamonds.” She added that even the cows at the wedding had diamond-studded foot cuffs, and the Ambani family included them in their prayers during the ceremony. Despite the extravagant nature of the wedding, Khloe mentioned that the Ambani family was also involved in many charitable activities leading up to the event.

Kim also revealed that she had no prior connection with the Ambanis but decided to attend the wedding spontaneously. She explained, “I actually don’t know the Ambanis. We definitely have friends in common. Lorraine Schwartz, a well-known jeweler, is one of our good friends. She does jewelry for the Ambani family and told me she was going to their wedding. She said they would love to invite us, and we just went on a whim and said ‘sure.’”

Another highlight that amazed the Kardashian sisters was the wedding invitation itself. Khloe mentioned that it was extremely heavy, weighing around 18-22 kgs (40-50 pounds). She also said, “Even the invitation had music coming out of it. It was crazy! So I think when we saw the invitation, we were like, you don’t say no to something like this.”

The Ambani wedding was one of the most luxurious celebrations of the year, attended by celebrities and high-profile personalities from around the world. Kim and Khloe’s experience gave fans a glimpse into the extraordinary scale of the event, from its extravagant decor to the unique traditions and grandeur of Indian weddings.