Cow roams in ICU of Madhya Pradesh hospital, video goes viral

The cow was spotted roaming freely and eating medical waste from the hospital's garbage cans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 08:47 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: A video of shocking incident is going viral on social media in which a cow walking inside the district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh. The cow was spotted roaming freely and eating medical waste from the hospital's garbage cans. Notably, the incident occurred in the presence of security personnel and two cow catchers hired by the hospital to prevent such a happening. Someone in the ward noticed the cow roaming and recorded the video, which quickly went viral on social media.

Since the video went viral on social media, a security guard and two other staff members have been fired. Dr. Rajendra Kataria, Civil Surgeon of the District Hospital, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “I have taken notice of the situation and have taken action against the ward boy and security guard. This incident is from our old COVID ICU ward." 

Last year, a photo of the dog sitting on a hospital bed was widely shared on social media. In the incident, a dog entered the ward of the District Hospital in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, while a security guard was not paying attention.

