Cow poses for selfie with man, viral video will melt your heart

New Delhi: Are you experiencing any sort of blues? Do you need to cheer yourself up? So, please watch the video that we are about to show you. So, in a clip that has gone viral online, a cow can be seen posing for a selfie with a man. Yes, you read that correctly. We are pretty sure that this clip will definitely wipe your blues with a dash of cuteness and a dollop of adorableness. It was shared on Instagram by @vivek_127 and has over 4m views on it so far.

In the now-viral video, a man can be seen clicking pictures of cow and he also captures a cute selfie with adorable mammal. Cow's overall furry cuteness and its heartwarming selfie session with a man will undoubtedly steal your heart. You can watch the video on loop, just like we did.

Posted on 17 October, the clip has collected over 4 million views and more than 500k likes - and counting. Netizens simply couldn’t get enough of the cuteness and gushed over the cow in the comments section. Words like sweet, cute, and lovely abound in the comments section.

“What a precious video. I love the way how she posed for a selfie,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Looks like i am having my best day because it is cutest video i have ever seen.” What are your thoughts on this charming video?