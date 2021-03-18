COVID-19: Wild goats take over THIS town during coronavirus lockdown

Government officials at a town in the UK are worried these days as packs of wild goats have taken over the town during COVID-19 lockdown in search of food.

According to reports, several Kashmiri goats entered in Llandudno, Wales after the imposition of lockdown in 2020 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Videos of the wild goats movign around on deserted streets during lockdown went viral on Twitter during the first stage of lockdown in Wales.

Recently, more packs of Kashmiri goats entered a Welsh town after the authorities failed to give them contraception due to restrictions imposed by the government during lockdown.

The goats are normally giving contraceptive injections to keep their population in check but the lockdown restrictions led to a change of plan this time.

Meanwhile, wildlife experts are worried that cars and other vehicles may hit the wild goats as people are now travelling from one place to another.

“There seems to be a rogue herd of goats that have wandered across the town into a completely new area where they have never been… that’s a concern," the representative for Great Orme for Conway Council told BBC.

"It's a great concern at night time, actually, because they tend to wander more at night and the roads have been very quiet. Drivers can literally come round the corner and be faced with eight or nine goats in the road,” she added.