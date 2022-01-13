COVID-19 sniffing dogs help speed up fight against the virus – Here’s how

Four-pawed furry friends have always remained everybody’s favourite. Dogs have been known to sniff out bombs and contraband drugs in the medical field and now they are being used to sniff out whether one has Covid-19 or not.

In 2020, scientists and experts started exploring the possibility of training dogs to sniff out the Covid-19 virus. Success followed as dogs’ olfactory nerves proved to detect substances at concentrations as low as 1.5 parts-per-trillion.

As per US government’s National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the body of a sick human being releases specific volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These compounds are emitted as gas and have a specific smell per infection. All Covid-19 infected people have their unique VOC that gives them a distinct odour which can be identified by dogs.

The initial trials were performed at airports in Lebanon, Finland and the UAE that handled heavy traffic. According to findings by NCBI, the trials conducted in Finland and Lebanon revealed that dogs could identify Covid-19 positive cases days before the conventional tests.

Based on a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, dogs can detect Covid after six to eight weeks of training. According to the preprint study, six dogs accurately identified Covid 82-94 per cent of the time.

As the technique has proven to be successful, many places and events now deploy sniffing dogs to control the spread of the virus. Cops in Dubai have trained a group of 38 sniffer dogs who can detect Covid-19 from human sweat samples with 92 per cent accuracy.

As the Omicron variant is alarmingly strengthening its hold in countries across the globe, Covid-19 sniffing dogs can be considered as a cost-effective way to ensure early detection of the virus.

Meanwhile, it remains questionable if governments and medical administrators will consider dogs’ sniff as conclusive evidence of the infection. Also, it might be a challenging task to ensure availability of trained dogs who can ease the burden of testing centres. While it may seem a bit too early to rely on Covid sniffing dogs, it can surely speed the fight against the virus.