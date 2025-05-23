As the Covid-19 cases are on the rise in multiple Asian countries including India, there emerges a fresh concern among public - will the pandemic re-surface?

As the Covid-19 cases are on the rise in multiple Asian countries including India, there emerges a fresh concern among public - will the pandemic re-surface? In India, health authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation. Cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai have reported minor yet notable surges.

At present, there are over 250 active Covid-19 cases in India, as suggested by media reports. Amidst the resurgence, a prediction made long before by a Japanese woman is going viral, leaving everyone in disbelief. This woman had predicted about the coronavirus pandemic, princess Diana's death and more.

Ryo Tatsuki, a Japanese writer, is famous as Japan's 'Baba Vanga'. In 1999, she had written a book titled "The Future as I see It", documenting some of her predictions arising from her late night dreams. In her book, she had predicted about Covid-19 pandemic, "In 25 years, an unknown virus will come in 2020, will disappear after peaking in April and appear again 10 years later."

Does it mean the pandemic will re-appear again in 2030? Meanwhile, about Diana's death, she shared that the dream she had had was rather blurred and hard to remember. However, she penned down a note in Japanese that translates to, "Diana? Died"? She had made this prediction on August 31, 1992 and exactly five years later, on August 31, 1997, princess Diana died allegedly in a car crash.

In addition, Ryo had also predicted that in July 2025, a massive tsunami will hit Japan, affecting other countries inluding - Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia and many other places.

With all these earthquakes knocking on our doors, the prediction seems to be real! What do you think?