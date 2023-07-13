Headlines

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Viral video: Cat stays by ailing dog's side, touches hearts online

India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

Courageous Chandigarh man risks life to save puppy trapped in rising floodwaters, watch

Delhi-NCR news: 3 close aides of gangster Sube Gurjar arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Viral video: Cat stays by ailing dog's side, touches hearts online

India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

Laziest creatures of the animal kingdom

Benefits of eating curd

8 surprising health benefits of red rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

BTS Jungkook professes love for K-Pop star Taeyeon; Army can not believe it | BTS | BTS Army |

Bairstow Wicket Controversy: Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins react to controversial Bairstow Dismissal

Delhi: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti meets BJP President JP Nadda

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls her casting couch experience, says ‘director asked me to…’

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to netizen asking him to 'clash' with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'We aren't in Bollywood game...'

HomeViral

viral

Courageous Chandigarh man risks life to save puppy trapped in rising floodwaters, watch

The Chandigarh police acknowledged the significance of this courageous act and decided to share the video on their official Twitter account, leading to its widespread popularity.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: A heartwarming incident in Chandigarh, India has captured the attention of the online community. A video showcasing an extraordinary act of bravery and compassion has been widely shared and has quickly become viral. The footage depicts a remarkable moment where a man selflessly puts himself in danger to save a stranded puppy trapped beneath a bridge, while the water levels rise rapidly. The Chandigarh police acknowledged the significance of this courageous act and decided to share the video on their official Twitter account, leading to its widespread popularity.

Watching the video, it's impossible not to be profoundly touched by the man's extraordinary deeds. Holding onto the scared puppy with determination and care, he fearlessly maneuvers through the treacherous floodwaters, showcasing remarkable agility and strength. The video captures the gravity of the moment, vividly portraying the turbulent waters that serve as a stark reminder of the peril faced by both the brave man and the vulnerable animal. The viewer is left with a deep sense of admiration for the man's bravery and compassion in the face of such adversity.

The profound impact of this act of heroism resonated deeply across the internet, touching the hearts of people from all walks of life. Individuals from diverse backgrounds came together to express their admiration and gratitude for the man's selfless intervention. The comments section below the video overflowed with words of praise as viewers showered the man with accolades for his bravery and compassion. Phrases like "well done," "awesome," and "commendable" were commonly used to convey the overwhelming admiration felt by so many.

This powerful video serves as a poignant reminder of the far-reaching effects that a single act of kindness can have. It shines a light on the unwavering courage and the willingness to put one's own safety on the line in order to assist a vulnerable being in need. The man's actions stand as a testament to the indomitable strength of the human spirit and the inherent goodness that exists within society. It inspires us to believe in the power of compassion and the capacity for heroism that lies within each of us.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi calls visit to France 'special', says it will inject fresh momentum into strategic partnership

Bengaluru: Ex-employee kills CEO, MD of tech firm; accused on the run

CUET UG 2023 Results to release soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know steps to check scores, other details

Meet the woman who is often seen with PM Narendra Modi during his foreign visits, what is her job?

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE