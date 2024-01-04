Couple welcomes twins minutes apart, but a year away; details inside

A New Jersey couple is celebrating an extraordinary double joy as their twins, Ezra and Ezekiel, were born on separate days and different years.

In a delightful turn of events, a New Jersey couple experienced a double celebration as their twins were born on different days and even different years. The Humphrey family's joyous occasion unfolded as Ezra Humphrey entered the world at 11:48 pm on December 31, coinciding with the birthday of his father, Billy Humphrey, who turned 36 that same day. Just under an hour later, as the clock struck midnight to ring in the new year, the second twin, Ezekiel, made his grand entrance at 12:28 am on January 1.

Expressing his happiness, the proud father, Billy Humphrey, shared the unique gift of having one of his sons share his birthday. In an interview with Good Morning America, he radiated joy, savoring the special connection between father and son. The twins' mother, Eve Humphrey, 34, experienced a false alarm on December 30 but had to hastily make her way to Virtua Voorhees Hospital the following day when her water broke. With a touch of humor, she shared the moment, saying, "Happy birthday. I think I have to go to the hospital."

Taking to Instagram to express his excitement, Billy Humphrey marveled at the uniqueness of his newborns, declaring that they are "so special, they couldn't even share being born in the same year."

This extraordinary birth story not only marks separate birthdays for the twins but also different birth years, creating a doubly memorable occasion for the Humphrey family. As they embark on this new chapter, the family is basking in the joy of their dual celebrations and the extraordinary timing that brought these twins into the world.