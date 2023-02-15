Couple set a new Guinness World Record by kissing underwater for 4 minutes

Beth Neale of South Africa and Miles Cloutier of Canada have set a world record by kissing underwater in Maldives.

A couple celebrated Valentine's Day in such a unique way that it created a Guinness World Record. Beth Neale of South Africa and Miles Cloutier of Canada have set a Guinness World Record for kissing underwater for 4 minutes and 6 seconds in the Maldives.

This couple living in South Africa are diverse and they have a 1.5-year-old daughter. Kapal told that the idea of making a record came to him 3 years ago, for which he was practising for a long time. Now the couple broke the record of the last 13 years by kissing underwater. Earlier, the record for kissing underwater was 3 minutes 24 seconds.

The couple began their attempt at the LUX* South Ari Atoll resort in Maldives at 7.30 am and did some breath hold warm-ups and two trial underwater kisses of two and three minutes before they decided to break the record, mentioned the Guinness World Record on its official website.

Despite training for a few weeks, Beth and Miles admit the whole thing was a lot more challenging than they anticipated.

"Three days before the record I could just not hold my breath," said Beth, according to GMR.

"We couldn’t even reach the existing record – we weren’t even close," added Beth's partner Miles.

Beth is a four-times South African Freedive Champion and has set a number of South African National Freediving records and African Continental Records, according to the GMR website.