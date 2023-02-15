Headlines

Sunny Deol breaks silence on reports of charging Rs 50 crore for next film after Gadar 2: 'Logon ka nazariya...'

G20 summit in Delhi: Know date, theme, venue, members, invitees and all other details here

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan shares glimpse of his sassy moves in Jawan's new song, fans call him 'rockstar'

Mukesh Ambani announces Jio AirFiber 5G hotspot device, to be available from September 19

Editor of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan tweets, deletes, then retweets trailer's BTS glimpse, angry fans say 'don't play games'

G20 summit in Delhi: Know date, theme, venue, members, invitees and all other details here

Couple set a new Guinness World Record by kissing underwater for 4 minutes

Beth Neale of South Africa and Miles Cloutier of Canada have set a world record by kissing underwater in Maldives.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

A couple celebrated Valentine's Day in such a unique way that it created a Guinness World Record. Beth Neale of South Africa and Miles Cloutier of Canada have set a Guinness World Record for kissing underwater for 4 minutes and 6 seconds in the Maldives.

 

 

This couple living in South Africa are diverse and they have a 1.5-year-old daughter. Kapal told that the idea of making a record came to him 3 years ago, for which he was practising for a long time. Now the couple broke the record of the last 13 years by kissing underwater. Earlier, the record for kissing underwater was 3 minutes 24 seconds.

The couple began their attempt at the LUX* South Ari Atoll resort in Maldives at 7.30 am and did some breath hold warm-ups and two trial underwater kisses of two and three minutes before they decided to break the record, mentioned the Guinness World Record on its official website.

Despite training for a few weeks, Beth and Miles admit the whole thing was a lot more challenging than they anticipated.

"Three days before the record I could just not hold my breath," said Beth, according to GMR.

"We couldn’t even reach the existing record – we weren’t even close," added Beth's partner Miles.

Beth is a four-times South African Freedive Champion and has set a number of South African National Freediving records and African Continental Records, according to the GMR website.

