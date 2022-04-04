Couple’s romantic wedding dance on Shah Rukh Khan’s song is the filmiest entry ever – WATCH viral video

Couple dance is one of the most awaited things at any wedding ceremony. While many of us have seen endless bride and groom dances at countless weddings, there are only a few that can never be forgotten. This dance is one that you won’t forget easily.

A couple is now going viral on the internet for its super romantic and filmy dance. To surprise all the wedding guests, the bride and groom chose to dance at a song from Shah Rukh Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The bride dressed in her silver dress grooves with the groom on the iconic Bollywood medley – ‘Arre Re Arre Yeh Kya Hua’. The song was originally sung by legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.

It is interesting to see the couple’s friends helping them to dance on the songs. The guests join in hands to let the couple pass through. To make the performance even more interesting, the couple chooses SRK’s ‘Dholna’ song from the movie – Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Watch the viral video here:

The now-viral video was shared by the Instagram account – weddingworldpage. The caption reads, “This couple taking some major inspiration from #Yashraj Films Romance, drama and all that jazz”.

People on Instagram have showered lots of blessings for the couple after watching their romantic dance. Isn’t this one of the most filmiest wedding dance?