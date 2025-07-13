Couple’s energetic dance to Haryanvi song ‘Lamba Lamba Ghoonghat’ goes viral, netiezens say 'I don't want him if...'

In the clip, the couple can be seen happily dancing to the Haryanvi song at what appears to be their sangeet ceremony.

A video of a couple's lively dance to the hit Haryanvi song 'Lamba Lamba Ghunghat Karna Padega' is going viral on the internet, and even singer Ajay Hooda couldn't resist praising it.

The video, posted by Shikha Kundu Bidhasara on Instagram, has garnered over 15.4 million views and is steadily gaining popularity.

In the clip, Shikha and her husband, Sahil, are seen happily dancing to the Haryanvi song at what appears to be their sangeet ceremony.

Dressed in a blue sharara and matching dupatta, Shikha perfectly complemented Sahil's white sherwani and blue stole. The two performers executed the hook steps of the song with great ease and energy, and all these elements were necessary to make this performance an instant hit among the audience.

An excerpt from the song, " lamba-lamba ghunghat karna padega," which means "you will have to wear a long veil," reflects the societal tension between tradition and modernity. The video not only uplifted the lyrics but also added a personal, fun twist to it.

The caption in the video read, "Main apne favourite mard ke saath," while Shikha captioned the post, "What is the need for choreography when love moves forward?" Their chemistry and spontaneity left the audience in awe.

Social media reaction

Ajay Hooda, the voice behind the viral song, reacted with a clapping emoji, and her fans sent heartfelt messages.

One user said, "Over the past 3 days, not even a single day had been skipped of seeing your video....just loved it!"

Another user wrote, "My husband and I all the time."

A third user commented, ''I don't want him if he dances like this.''

