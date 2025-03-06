An adorable couple’s emphatic dance to Rasha Thadani’s ‘Uyi Amma’ has left netizens stunned. Interestingly, the performance has grabbed the attention of the actress herself.

In the now-viral clip, the woman was seen donning a yellow saree, paired with a pink blouse. The man opted for a traditional yellow kurta and jeans.

They were dancing at what appeared to be a Haldi ceremony. The couple’s dance to ‘Uyi Amma’ featured an excellent coordination between the two, who were matching steps quite perfectly!

Actress Rasha Thadani reacted to the couple’s ’killer’ performance. “Best one”, she wrote in the comment section.

Here’s how netizens reacted

"Uncle ji stole the whole performance", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Uncle ji nailed it".

A third joined, "Ohoooo", dropping heart emojis in the comment section.