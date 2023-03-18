Search icon
Couple recreates Jab We Met’s romantic scene in theatre, reaction of audience is now a viral video

One such video has gone viral on the internet. It catches a couple recreating a scene from the movie in a theatre.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

New Delhi: Jab We Met, a romantic drama starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, has a special spot in many people's hearts. There are various videos on the Internet that flawlessly demonstrate the movie's popularity among fans, ranging from recreating different scenes from the film to dancing to its hit tracks. One such video has gone viral on the internet. It catches a couple recreating a scene from the movie in a theatre.

The clip begins with a scene from a movie being shown on a big screen in a theater. Within seconds, a couple gets to their feet and recreates a scenario from the song Tum Se Hi. The onlookers' happy reactions make the footage even more amazing to witness.

The comment section is brimming with heartfelt reactions. Here are some of the reactions:

"My future man please take the notes," joked an Instagram user. "Some say it's just for show, but it's well worth it," said another. "Protect him at all costs," said a third. "How does it feel to be living my dream?" asked a third.

 

 

 

 

