Couple picked up mysterious blue egg; what hatched next was unbelievable, WATCH

This egg, hidden in the bushes, was about ten times larger than a typical chicken egg and had a glowing blue-green colour.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 08:58 PM IST

Couple picked up mysterious blue egg; what hatched next was unbelievable, WATCH
A heartwarming and unexpected trend is rapidly gaining momentum on social media: people are adopting and fostering animals they find in the most unexpected places. One such unique story has taken the internet by storm.

While walking in a park near Sydney, Australia, a young couple spotted a charming blue egg hidden in roadside bushes. Driven by curiosity and fascination, they brought it home and, after 50 days of patient care, were astonished to see a tiny chick hatch.

The video of their experience has gone viral on YouTube and Instagram, captivating millions of viewers.

The Mystery of the Blue Egg

This egg, hidden in the bushes, was about ten times larger than a typical chicken egg and had a glowing blue-green colour. The woman picked it up, and, filled with curiosity and fascination, the couple decided to bring it back with them.

At home, they compared it to other eggs and were amazed by its enormous size. To find out more, they decided to hatch it.

The husband soon realised the egg was likely from an emu, a native Australian bird second only to the ostrich in size. Curiously, they placed the egg in an incubator, where the temperature was maintained at 37°C and the humidity between 40% and 50%. They turned it daily and monitored its development with candling.

After a long wait of 50 days, which is within the normal hatching period of 46 to 56 days for emus, the egg finally hatched, confirming their guess.

Emus resemble ostriches but are smaller, growing up to six feet tall and weighing up to 50 kilograms. At first, the couple thought the egg belonged to another bird species, but as soon as it hatched, they had no doubt it was indeed an emu chick.

 

 

A New Member of the Family

Emu chicks begin walking soon after hatching. In the wild, the father usually cares for the young, but in this case, the couple took on the role of caregiver.

They named the chick Blue. For the first three or four days, Blue didn't eat or drink anything because his body was still absorbing nutrients from the yolk sac. After that, they began feeding him grains and green vegetables. Blue grew rapidly and is now over two feet long.

The couple shared their journey online, and their video has now been viewed over 10 million times on YouTube Shorts. Social media users were deeply moved and emotional by the moment, with many calling it nothing short of a miracle.

