Couple grows world's largest potato weighing a whopping 8 kgs

In a bizarre series of events, a couple from New Zealand ended up growing a potato as large as the size of a turkey weighing a whopping 7.8 kilograms. This might also be the largest potato to be ever recorded in history.

The couple, Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were going about their day, weeding their garden near Hamilton when they suddenly found something unusual and began digging. At first, they thought that this might be a kind of root or a fungal growth but as they dug deeper, they were dumbfounded by the large object.

After they pulled it out, Colin tasted a piece and discovered that it was a potato. The couple has named it 'Doug' and have applied to Guinness to have Doug officially recognized. They are currently waiting for a response. In 2011, 'tater' from Britain was declared as the largest potato which was under 5 kgs.

The couple had planted potatoes about 2-3 years ago and since then have been growing cucumber. They said that they have no idea how this huge one got there. Speaking to a leading paper, they said, "It’s fair to say our veggie garden can sometimes get a bit feral. There are some parts of the garden you need to pack a lunch and advise your next of kin before heading in to."

Colin further added, "It’s a mystery to me, It’s one of nature’s little pleasant surprises."

After cleaning the potato thoroughly, the couple has placed it in a freezer so that it stays intact. Meanwhile, Colin wants to turn 'Doug' into vodka.