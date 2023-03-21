Search icon
Watch: Couple dance to 'Maan Meri Jaan' at 36000ft in air, viral video garners over 4 million views

Video of a couple dancing to King's popular song 'Maan Meri Jaan' on a chartered plane goes viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

Couple danced to "Maan Meri Jaan" mid air | Photo: Instagram

A video of a couple dancing to 'Maan Meri Jaan' on a flight has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the couple booked the entire flight for their relatives to fly to their wedding destination. 

Mid-air the couple performed a lovely dance number to the famous song. The viral video was first shared on Instagram by a user called Jay Karmani. In the video, the couple, identified as Shrutika and Shubham can be seen onboard a charter flight on the way to their wedding. 

They were dressed in beautiful ethnic clothes and were dancing to King's popular song on the flight. Their kin on the aeroplane can be seen cheering for them.
The caption reads, "That’s how you roll at 36000ft in the air."

Read: YouTuber who roasted influencer for sharing death anniversary video trolled for vlogging grandfather's funeral

The video amassed close to 4 million views after being shared online. The clip obviously prompted an array of reactions from Instagram users. While some people were not really impressed, others supported the couple.

 

"It's a chartered flight, jo marzi chahe kare. Why is everyone getting cringe feels?" a user wrote. Another user commented, "Please get a room."

