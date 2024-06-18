Twitter
Country with most number of pyramids, it's not Egypt

Egypt is widely known for its beautiful pyramids in the world.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 06:46 PM IST

Country with most number of pyramids, it's not Egypt
Photo: Pixabay
When anyone talks about pyramids, the first country which crosses your mind probably is Egypyt. The country is known for its beautiful pyramids. But do you know the country which has the most number of pyramids is not Egypt? Yes, you read that right.  The country which holds the title for the most pyramids in the world is Sudan. It boasts around 220-240 scattered giant structures across its vast desert landscape. Sudan's pyramids are spread across several regions. They have their own unique architectural style and historical significance.

The Nubian Meroe pyramids, much smaller but just as impressive as the more famous Egyptian ones, are found on the east bank of the Nile River in Sudan. The Nubian pyramids were built by the ancient Kushite kingdoms between 2500 BCE and 300 CE. They feature steeper sides and sharper angles.

The most famous of them is the Meroe Necropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Over 200 pyramids stand as silent sentinels there. These pyramids served as royal tombs, much like in Egypt, offering a glimpse into the lives and rituals of the Kushite rulers. However, despite having the most number of pyramids, Sudanese pyramids are far less well known than their Egyptian counterparts.

