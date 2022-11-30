Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Country singer Jake Flint passes away hours after his wedding, netizens pour tribute

Popular country singer Jake Flint has passed away quietly in his sleep on Saturday, November 26, a few hours after his wedding.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

Country singer Jake Flint passes away hours after his wedding, netizens pour tribute
Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Popular country singer Jake Flint has passed away quietly in his sleep on Saturday, November 26, a few hours after his wedding. Jake's cause of death hasn’t been determined.  Cliff Doyal, Flint's publicist, broke the news, saying he was also a good friend, and that the tributes on social media prove that everyone loved him. "He was more than just a client; he was a dear friend and a super nice guy," Doyal told the outlet. "As evidenced by the outpouring of love on social media, he was adored by all" Doyal said.

Brenda Flint, Flint's widow, shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook on Tuesday. Brenda wrote, "We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," she wrote. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here." 

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter gained recognition in the music industry with hits such as What's Your Name, Long Road Back Home, CowTown, and Fireline.

READ: Viral video: Bride dances to Kiccha Sudeep's Ra Ra Rakkamma song with squad, netizens say 'mauj kardi'

Jake Flint's wedding took place just hours before his death on Saturday. The singer rented a circus tent and invited Mike Hosty, a one-man band from Norman, to perform at the wedding. Have a look at how Netizens reacted  when they heard about Jake's sad demise.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about Haryana's Shakira aka Gori Nagori
In Pics: Sneak peek inside 10 Downing Street, UK PM Rishi Sunak's new residence
In Pics: Kyiv left devastated as Russia launches biggest airstrike since start of Ukraine war
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Tabu look adorable at Drishyam 2 trailer launch, Katrina Kaif gives fashion goals
Celebrity-approved saree trends: 5 quirky ways to wear a saree inspired by THESE Bollywood divas
Speed Reads
More
First-image
XAT 2023: XLRI to end registration process today for MBA entrance test at xatonline.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.