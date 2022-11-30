Country singer Jake Flint passes away hours after his wedding, netizens pour tribute

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Popular country singer Jake Flint has passed away quietly in his sleep on Saturday, November 26, a few hours after his wedding. Jake's cause of death hasn’t been determined. Cliff Doyal, Flint's publicist, broke the news, saying he was also a good friend, and that the tributes on social media prove that everyone loved him. "He was more than just a client; he was a dear friend and a super nice guy," Doyal told the outlet. "As evidenced by the outpouring of love on social media, he was adored by all" Doyal said.

Brenda Flint, Flint's widow, shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook on Tuesday. Brenda wrote, "We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," she wrote. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter gained recognition in the music industry with hits such as What's Your Name, Long Road Back Home, CowTown, and Fireline.

READ: Viral video: Bride dances to Kiccha Sudeep's Ra Ra Rakkamma song with squad, netizens say 'mauj kardi'

Jake Flint's wedding took place just hours before his death on Saturday. The singer rented a circus tent and invited Mike Hosty, a one-man band from Norman, to perform at the wedding. Have a look at how Netizens reacted when they heard about Jake's sad demise.

The Red Dirt world lost a good one.



Send a prayer up for Jake Flint, his family and friends today.



We’ll miss ya bud. pic.twitter.com/HAuBNJ3GIV November 28, 2022

US singer Jake Flint passes away hours after his wedding



US music artist Jake Flint has passed away at the age of 37, just hours after his wedding. Flint's cause of death hasn't been determined. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain. ' My heart is gone ' he said. pic.twitter.com/Brlk31CvxR — Om Takbhate (@OmTakbhate) November 30, 2022