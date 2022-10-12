Count the flips: Video of boy performing continuous backflips at beach goes viral

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Have you ever seen a clip that makes you say “OMG” and you also end up watching it on a loop? In case you’ve come across such a video, you know what we’re talking about. If not, let this video of a young boy doing continuous backflips on a beach, be your first. The video was shared on Instagram by user named Salman khan and it has over 20 million views.

.In the now-viral video, the boy namely Salman can be seen performing continuous backflips effortlessly on the beach He does backflips so flawlessly that you will be completely mesmerized. The short segment depicts Salman's "raw talent" as heperfectly performs the countless flips. The sheer talent captured in the clip will almost certainly make you gasp. "How many flip’s

Next time with more power, #backhandsprings #workinprogress #tumbling" reads the video caption.

Not just the onlookers, Salman's perfect backflips impressed netizens after the short clip went viral on social media. Netizens flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons. “This was 42 flips but sooner 100 flips are coming on our platter,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aaaree bhai bhai aage samundar h” expressed another. “Me who wanted to see face reaction of other people around him after seeing him doing this,” joked another. “I would straight up sleep for 3 days if i ever did such a set Crazy set, SalBhai ” expressed another.