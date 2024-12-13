Maye Musk reflects on raising Elon Musk with resilience and love during financial struggles, living modestly and prioritizing her children's well-being.

Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire Elon Musk, recently shared a glimpse into the modest life her family led decades ago. Reflecting on a time when they faced financial struggles, she opened up about the challenges and simple joys of those years.

The discussion began when a photo of a young Elon Musk from 1990 was shared on X (formerly Twitter). The image showed Elon in a black suit, white shirt, and tie, standing in a modest apartment with a painting in the background. Maye Musk responded to the post, sharing the story behind the picture.

“This photo was taken in our rent-controlled apartment in Toronto, with my mom’s painting on the wall. The suit cost USD 99, which included a free shirt, tie, and socks. A great bargain,” she wrote.

Maye explained that the suit was Elon’s only one at the time, and he wore it daily to his bank job in Toronto. “I couldn’t afford a second suit. He wore this every day. We were happy,” she added.

This photo was taken in our rent-controlled apartment in Toronto, with my mom‘s painting on the wall. The suit cost $99 which included a free shirt, tie and socks. A great bargain! He wore this suit every day to his bank job in Toronto. I couldn’t afford a second suit. We were… https://t.co/jh2SHOXwpe — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) December 12, 2024

At 76, Maye Musk is a dietitian and model with a career spanning over five decades. She has often spoken candidly about her experiences as a single mother raising three children after a difficult divorce from her abusive husband, Errol Musk. Despite financial hardships, she worked tirelessly to provide for her family.

The Musk family moved from South Africa to Canada and later to the United States. During these tough times, Maye found creative ways to manage. “We’d buy second-hand clothes. We couldn’t afford to eat out. I fed them peanut butter sandwiches. My kids loved it! They didn’t know they were deprived,” she wrote in her memoir, A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success.

Maye’s story is a powerful reminder of resilience and love in the face of challenges, showing that even modest beginnings can lead to extraordinary achievements.