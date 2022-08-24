'Bollywood inspired arrest': Cops dressed as zomato agent detain chain-snatchers in Mumbai

In an operation reminiscent of those in Bollywood films, Mumbai police officers dressed as Zomato delivery boys in order to apprehend two chain-snatchers who were the subject of numerous chain-snatching instances. The incident was described by Somnath Gharge, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Mumbai Police Zone 12.

He claimed that during July and August, 3 incidences of chain snatching at the Kasturba Marg police station and 1 incident at the Bangur Nagar police station were reported.

The team of Om Totavar and Rahul Valuskar thereafter started working. They reviewed 300 CCTV tapes for accurate identification. A bike that was also taken in the crime was discovered by police during the probe to be kept at a train station. According to the DCP, the police were confident that the accused would show up to collect their bike.

Following that, the entire Kastoorba Police team dressed as Zomato delivery men and waited for almost three days near Vithalwadi and Ambivli. The police had removed the bike's plug, so when one of the accused tried to take their bike, he was unable to escape. The police reported that they later arrested the other suspect. When they were apprehended, two bikes and some stolen chains were also found.

They are exceptionally skilled thieves, according to the DCP. To cause confusion, they used to commit the crime and then park their bikes at Ambivli East before moving to Ambivli West. Even after they were caught in the act, the police encountered fierce resistance from the Ambivli women in the area who opposed their detention.

The names of Jafar Yusuf Jafri and Firoz Nasir Sheikh, who were detained, have been released. They both reside in the respective cities of Vithalwadi and Ambivli. They had been involved in over 20 robberies, and their identities were listed on history sheets. Both suspects are being held by police.

(With inputs from PTI)