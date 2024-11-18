In a viral video a coolie can be seen lifting passengers with ease and sending them into the train coach through a window.

Indian Railways frequently attracts negative attention due to issues like overcrowded trains, delays, unsanitary conditions, and pests in kitchen cars. Now a recent incident that has shocked the public, a video emerged showing a coolie lifting passengers into a train coach through a window, further adding to the railway's ongoing troubles. This unusual and potentially hazardous method of boarding has generated both shock and amusement on social media, with many users questioning the circumstances that led to such a drastic solution.

The video captures the coolie lifting passengers with ease and sending them into the train coach through a window. Many social media users have responded with humorous comments, with some even appreciating the coolie's service. One user humorously suggested, "He should be given the best Coolie award by DOGE."

The video, shared on X from the Instagram account (@strictlyforwomenofficial), has garnered 2.5 million views to date. The post was captioned "Coolie No. 1," which also led to comparisons with the popular Bollywood film of the same name.

Taking to the X, a user said, "Fastest way for reserve seat" another wrote, "Coolie pro max." A user also suggested to send this video to Marvel studios.

Meanwhile, in another notable train-related incident, a man traveling with a marriage party of 35 people was on the verge of missing their train at Howrah station. Fortunately, Indian Railways stepped in to make the necessary arrangements, enabling them to complete their journey. The man later took to social media to express his gratitude for the assistance.