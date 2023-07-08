Cool or cringe? Girls groove in train for Instagram reel, viral video sparks online debate

girls dancing in train goes viral (Image credit: Instagram)

New Delhi: In an era dominated by social media platforms and the rising popularity of short video formats like Instagram Reels, a new trend has emerged: dancing in public places and capturing the performances on camera. It has become quite common to come across videos of individuals or groups showcasing their dance skills in unexpected locations, ranging from bustling metros to trains.

Recently, a video featuring two girls dancing inside a train has caught fire on the internet, captivating the attention of netizens and garnering widespread acclaim for their confidence and talent. This viral clip has sparked a flurry of reactions from social media users, making it an intriguing piece of content that is definitely worth exploring. The video first surfaced on Instagram, uploaded by a user with the handle @debangisenapati. In this short but captivating footage, the two girls can be seen enthusiastically dancing to the popular song "Balenciaga" by Neha Kakkar.

As expected, the video has rapidly gained traction, amassing an impressive number of views, surpassing the 131k views. Social media users have not been shy about sharing their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. While many have praised the girls for their confidence, energy, and impressive dance moves, there have also been individuals who took a more critical stance, expressing their disapproval.

One user commented, "I don't need that level of confidence in my life,"

Another user wrote, "First the metro, and now this. It seems like trains have become the latest targets!" This remark suggests a hint of skepticism or concern about the growing trend of public dancing videos.

The video has undeniably sparked a lively discussion and evoked a wide range of reactions from viewers.

Overall, this viral video serves as a fascinating example of the intersection between public spaces, social media, and individual expression. It demonstrates how digital platforms can shine a spotlight on unexpected talents and generate significant conversation, making it a noteworthy subject in today's digital age where creativity and public engagement coalesce in captivating ways.