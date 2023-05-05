Cool dad encourages his children to dance in public, viral video melts internet

screengrab

New Delhi: It is safe to say that your parents are your biggest supporters. They are overjoyed to see you succeed. Something identical occured to these kids as well. Their father actually urged them to dance with a group of strangers who were filming a reel in a park. And you must certainly view this heartfelt video.

The video is shared by users Sadhana and Pranav Hegde on Instagram. The pair can be seen dancing and making a reel in the video. Suddenly, a man notices them and asks if his children could join them. The pair acknowledges the request, but his children appear apprehensive. "There is nothing called best. Do whatever you know," the father can be heard saying. This wholesome encouragement from the father has captured everyone's hearts online. When his children began dancing, he cheered them on from the sidelines.

The video is shared with a caption that reads, ""So this super dad walked in when we were filming a reel and was super kind to us and asked us whether his kids could dance with us. I guess they were on a trip to Mangalore and the amount of positive vibes these kids were radiating, especially the younger boy. He has our heart. We ended up dancing with them and their parents were so happy, especially the dad, he kept cheering constantly. I get the point of making hell lot of money, living an expensive life, but sometimes it’s about enjoying the little things,"

The video has received over 9 million views so far. Netizens on Instagram were simply impressed by the dad's gesture.

Reactions:

“"There is nothing called best!" "Do whatever you know " brb crying...,” wrote a user. “My dad used to do same, when boys gang is playing cricket. " please give her 1 over to bat, she plays well "” commented another. “To have a dad like him is a blessing.,” said a third. “This is 100% true ! I still cant dance in front of anyone ... That mental model in me due to sickening words by my dad when I once danced when I was a kid !.,” wrote a fourth.