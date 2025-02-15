Mrs. - directed by Arati Kadav - depicts how a marriage that seemed 'perfect' at first, turns into a toxic one, leaving the wife oppressed and disurbed. It depicts how a woman is overburdened by household responsibilities, brushing aside her own dreams and desires.

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra is on cloud nine as her latest film Mrs. has registered a massive success, receiving praises from viewers.

However, amid the buzz, a men's rights organisations has voiced its opinion, accusing Mrs. of "spreading toxic feminism".

A men's rights organisation, SIFF (Save Indian Family Foundation), took to 'X', and issued a long statement criticising the Sanya Malhotra-starrer film.

"Men work 8-9 hours at construction sites, railway stations, airports, factories, courts, police stations, restaurants, country's borders anda happy young woman cooking food, doing dishes and pressing cloths of her father-in-law is oppression for her", it wrote.

The statement continued, "In India, doing physical work is considered below one's dignity. That is due to our class hierarchy mindset.A man and a women should work 8-9 hours a day. Where is the question of oppression if they are putting those many hours?All trad women prospered in life inheriting properties and children taking care of them.(We are not justifying any force on women to stick to trad roles, we are pointing at toxicity that is spread against trad families.)"

The organisation further questioned what stress a woman feels while cooking or chopping vegetables. "Cooking is meditation", it argued.

a happy young woman cooking food, doing dishes and pressing cloths of her father-in-law is oppression for her.#BoycottSanyaMalhotra pic.twitter.com/ygKILF4nxK — SIFF - Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) February 12, 2025

Here's how netizens reacted

SIFF's post about Mrs. seemingly did not sit well with netizens.

"Cook 3 fresh meals daily for your family managing everyone's whims and fancies, clean the kitchen and manage the house all by yourself. See how you feel", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "If a little salt is more or less, many husbands simply say, being a housewife cant you even cook properly. the same men wont even appreciate when the food is tasty. also they have to cook multiple dishes as per liking of in-laws, husband & kids."

A third joined the debate, saying, "Yes, have you done it 7 days a week, 3 times a day? Cooking is meditating only when you have all ingredients in hand, can cook for yourself and someone else washes your dishes. And yes, washing machine doesn’t yet fold the washed clothes."