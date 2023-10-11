Controversy erupts as woman dances at Ayodhya's Saryu river ghat for Instagram reel, Police reacts

Headlines

Asha Parekh questions The Kashmir Files makers for not giving money to Kashmiri Hindus: '50 crore bhi to de sakte the'

India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Spotlight on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan: Report

A software engineer leading the technological curve in the USA - Sai Nitisha Tadiboina

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asha Parekh questions The Kashmir Files makers for not giving money to Kashmiri Hindus: '50 crore bhi to de sakte the'

India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Spotlight on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer

A software engineer leading the technological curve in the USA - Sai Nitisha Tadiboina

Films rejected by other actors that made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar

Most expensive things owned by Hardik Pandya

7 Foods that can reverse premature greying

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

South India's biggest flop, led by superstar, lost Rs 170 crore at box office; it's not Adipurush, Acharya, Liger, Cobra

Fukrey 3 box office collection: Pulkit, Richa, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj- starrer mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

HomeViral

Viral

Controversy erupts as woman dances at Ayodhya's Saryu river ghat for Instagram reel, Police reacts

In the age of social media fame, a woman's Instagram reel, featuring her dancing at the 'Ram ki Paidi' ghat in Ayodhya, has ignited a debate.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the age of social media, the pursuit of online fame knows no boundaries. Making public reels for Instagram has become a prevailing trend, with users seeking the allure of likes and views. While some find this form of expression entertaining and creative, others perceive it as crossing lines of decency and respect. Recently, a video emerged of a woman dancing at the 'Ram ki Paidi' ghat in Ayodhya, India, sparking a maelstrom of emotions and drawing the attention of Ayodhya Police.

The video, shared on the platform by a user named Vikram Singh Parmar, features a woman donned in a pink suit, dancing exuberantly along the serene banks of the Saryu River. The Bollywood track "Jeevan Main Jaane Jaana" provided the soundtrack for her lively performance, which included an attention-grabbing hair flip.

 

While the video has quickly gained popularity online, it has not been without its fair share of controversy. Many social media users were appalled by the woman's choice of location for her reel and expressed their disapproval in the comments section. Some demanded immediate action be taken against her for what they perceived as a blatant disrespect for a place of worship.

A user commented, "Please arrest her," while another wrote, "So cheap."

A third individual remarked, "Such acts at a place of worship have crossed the limits of shamelessness."

The video's impact transcended the virtual realm, catching the attention of the Ayodhya Police. In response, the department assured the public that necessary actions would be taken to address the matter. The department issued a statement, saying, "The in-charge inspector was directed to Ayodhya for a thorough investigation and appropriate action."

This incident is not an isolated case, as social media continues to blur the lines between public and private spaces. In a separate occurrence, a woman from Gujarat faced penalties from law enforcement for performing yoga in the middle of a road, causing traffic disruptions as commuters stopped to witness the spectacle.

Subsequently, a video of the woman apologizing on camera surfaced online, in which she urged people to follow traffic rules and respect public spaces.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Meet CEO who owns Rs 5 crore Lamborghini, Mini Cooper, more; know his collection of 45 supercars, 9 superbikes

Rhea Kapoor claims trade journalist is encouraging violence against Thank You For Coming makers: 'I was told to pay...'

Vaibhav Maloo's Refreshing Take On Social And Business Arenas Via Self-Help Book

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 26,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 25,600 off, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE