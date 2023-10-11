Controversy erupts as woman dances at Ayodhya's Saryu river ghat for Instagram reel, Police reacts

In the age of social media fame, a woman's Instagram reel, featuring her dancing at the 'Ram ki Paidi' ghat in Ayodhya, has ignited a debate.

In the age of social media, the pursuit of online fame knows no boundaries. Making public reels for Instagram has become a prevailing trend, with users seeking the allure of likes and views. While some find this form of expression entertaining and creative, others perceive it as crossing lines of decency and respect. Recently, a video emerged of a woman dancing at the 'Ram ki Paidi' ghat in Ayodhya, India, sparking a maelstrom of emotions and drawing the attention of Ayodhya Police.

The video, shared on the platform by a user named Vikram Singh Parmar, features a woman donned in a pink suit, dancing exuberantly along the serene banks of the Saryu River. The Bollywood track "Jeevan Main Jaane Jaana" provided the soundtrack for her lively performance, which included an attention-grabbing hair flip.

प्रभारी निरीक्षक को0 अयोध्या को आवश्यक जांच एंव कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — AYODHYA POLICE (@ayodhya_police) October 10, 2023

While the video has quickly gained popularity online, it has not been without its fair share of controversy. Many social media users were appalled by the woman's choice of location for her reel and expressed their disapproval in the comments section. Some demanded immediate action be taken against her for what they perceived as a blatant disrespect for a place of worship.

A user commented, "Please arrest her," while another wrote, "So cheap."

A third individual remarked, "Such acts at a place of worship have crossed the limits of shamelessness."

The video's impact transcended the virtual realm, catching the attention of the Ayodhya Police. In response, the department assured the public that necessary actions would be taken to address the matter. The department issued a statement, saying, "The in-charge inspector was directed to Ayodhya for a thorough investigation and appropriate action."

This incident is not an isolated case, as social media continues to blur the lines between public and private spaces. In a separate occurrence, a woman from Gujarat faced penalties from law enforcement for performing yoga in the middle of a road, causing traffic disruptions as commuters stopped to witness the spectacle.

Subsequently, a video of the woman apologizing on camera surfaced online, in which she urged people to follow traffic rules and respect public spaces.