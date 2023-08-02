Headlines

What is alleged ‘panic button scam’ in Delhi buses, taxis? Why BJP has accused AAP of Rs 500 crore fraud

Priyanka Chopra looks for supermoon with daughter Malti Marie in adorable pics, fans call them ‘cutest’

Meet great grandson of Rs 31,205,000 crore Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) founder, his net worth is…

Controversial 'Baby Mute' mask sparks horror among parents - designed to 'silence cries'

Meet Soham Mahapatra, who left high-paying job, cleared GATE to join Bhabha Atomic Research Centre as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After renaming Twitter, Musk now rebrands TweetDeck

Meet Soham Mahapatra, who left high-paying job, cleared GATE to join Bhabha Atomic Research Centre as...

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

Mahindra Thar imagined as an electric SUV

Weight loss tips: 9 Indian herbs and spices to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Priyanka Chopra looks for supermoon with daughter Malti Marie in adorable pics, fans call them ‘cutest’

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Kangana Ranaut wishes to star with this action hero, and it’s not Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan

HomeViral

Viral

Controversial 'Baby Mute' mask sparks horror among parents - designed to 'silence cries'

'Baby Mute Mask' that claims to instantly calm crying children during various activities like traveling, watching movies, or riding in a car. The product promises an 87 percent reduction in crying episodes, but it has sparked an uproar among parents and caregivers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: In today's era, where parenting is a challenging task, not everyone possesses the innate capability to soothe a crying child. In response to this common struggle, a company has introduced a product known as the 'Baby Mute Mask,' claiming that it possesses the extraordinary ability to instantly calm a crying child when applied. However, this introduction has sparked shock and intense controversy among parents and caregivers, leading to a widespread uproar on social media platforms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daily Loud (@daily_loud)

As reported by the Daily Mail, the company's website promoting the 'Baby Mute Mask' hails it as a game-changing solution that can keep babies calm and relaxed during various activities such as traveling, watching movies, or riding in a car. The mask is designed to gently cover the child's mouth and nose, with the promise of an impressive 87 percent reduction in crying episodes. The claims made by the company seem to be alluring to parents who are desperate for respite from incessant crying, but many are skeptical about its effectiveness and potential risks.

Critics argue that the 'Baby Mute Mask' might have unintended consequences on a child's psychological and emotional development. Some worry that suppressing a child's natural instinct to cry could hinder their ability to communicate and express emotions effectively, potentially leading to behavioral issues in the long run. They fear that prolonged use of such a device might hinder the child's development of emotional intelligence and empathy, essential traits for healthy social interactions later in life.

Additionally, skeptics raise concerns about the safety and comfort of the mask. Babies have delicate respiratory systems, and covering their mouth and nose could pose potential breathing difficulties or increase the risk of suffocation, especially if not used properly. Parents worry that relying on the 'Baby Mute Mask' as a quick fix might divert attention from addressing the underlying issues causing the distress in the first place.

The controversy surrounding the 'Baby Mute Mask' has rapidly spread across social media platforms. The product faced heavy criticism, with individuals sharing pictures of the mask and expressing outrage over its potential risks. Hashtags such as #ChildsVoiceMatters and #ParentingResponsibly trended as concerned parents and advocates urged the company to reconsider the product's introduction.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This superstar lost all his money, bungalows to gambling, was one of India’s richest actor, died in...

Shakti Kapoor recalls his FTII days with Mithun Chakraborty — Check

Meet bank manager’s son with net worth Rs 11500 crore who founded Rs 2,87,000 crore firm

ITR filing 2023: Here’s how much penalty taxpayers will have to pay if failed to file income tax returns by today

Haryana violence live updates: Death toll rises to 5, mosque attacked in Gurugram, curfew in Nuh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE