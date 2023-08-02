Controversial 'Baby Mute' mask sparks horror among parents - designed to 'silence cries'

'Baby Mute Mask' that claims to instantly calm crying children during various activities like traveling, watching movies, or riding in a car. The product promises an 87 percent reduction in crying episodes, but it has sparked an uproar among parents and caregivers.

New Delhi: In today's era, where parenting is a challenging task, not everyone possesses the innate capability to soothe a crying child. In response to this common struggle, a company has introduced a product known as the 'Baby Mute Mask,' claiming that it possesses the extraordinary ability to instantly calm a crying child when applied. However, this introduction has sparked shock and intense controversy among parents and caregivers, leading to a widespread uproar on social media platforms.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the company's website promoting the 'Baby Mute Mask' hails it as a game-changing solution that can keep babies calm and relaxed during various activities such as traveling, watching movies, or riding in a car. The mask is designed to gently cover the child's mouth and nose, with the promise of an impressive 87 percent reduction in crying episodes. The claims made by the company seem to be alluring to parents who are desperate for respite from incessant crying, but many are skeptical about its effectiveness and potential risks.

Critics argue that the 'Baby Mute Mask' might have unintended consequences on a child's psychological and emotional development. Some worry that suppressing a child's natural instinct to cry could hinder their ability to communicate and express emotions effectively, potentially leading to behavioral issues in the long run. They fear that prolonged use of such a device might hinder the child's development of emotional intelligence and empathy, essential traits for healthy social interactions later in life.

Additionally, skeptics raise concerns about the safety and comfort of the mask. Babies have delicate respiratory systems, and covering their mouth and nose could pose potential breathing difficulties or increase the risk of suffocation, especially if not used properly. Parents worry that relying on the 'Baby Mute Mask' as a quick fix might divert attention from addressing the underlying issues causing the distress in the first place.

The controversy surrounding the 'Baby Mute Mask' has rapidly spread across social media platforms. The product faced heavy criticism, with individuals sharing pictures of the mask and expressing outrage over its potential risks. Hashtags such as #ChildsVoiceMatters and #ParentingResponsibly trended as concerned parents and advocates urged the company to reconsider the product's introduction.