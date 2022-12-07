Construction workers turn old Bajaj scooter into electric pulley, viral video impresses Anand Mahindra

Screengrab

New Delhi: Every now and then, the Internet churns out jugaad-related videos that show people using random objects to solve problems. One such video, shared on Twitter by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, has now captured the attention of netizens. There is a possibility that the clip will delight you too.

I guess that’s why we call them ‘power’trains. Many ways to utilise the power of vehicle engines. This would be even better ( and quieter!) with an e-scooter, once their cost is brought down or they are available second-hand. pic.twitter.com/Xo6WuIKEMV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 6, 2022

In the short segment shared on Twitter by Mahindra, a group of construction workers is seen using an old Bajaj scooter to lift heavy items at a construction site. The video begins with a man seated on a scooter that has been secured in one location at a construction site. It shows a pulley attached to a rotating wheel with metal rods to the scooter, while the other is tied to the bags. As the man rotates the scooter's accelerator, cement bags are lifted to the top of the under-construction building.

“I guess that’s why we call them ‘power’ trains. Many ways to utilise the power of vehicle engines. This would be even better ( and quieter!) with an e-scooter, once their cost is brought down or they are available second-hand,” reads the video caption.

Shared on December 6, the post has garnered over 303,000 views and tons of surprised as well as appreciative comments from netizens. While some couldn't stop praising it, others pointed out that it's a time-honored hack that has been used for generations.

One person in the comments wrote, "Sir, Please Ask the managers not to put more pressure on the employees in tech mahindra. IT Jobs are becoming more stressful jobs now-a-days. The best example is myself. I'm working as a software engineer in Tech Mahindra. Now I'm suffering with anxiety attacks.." Another person said, "This could be done in a more efficient way by using a four stroke Diesel engine as prime mover. A two stroke 100cc petrol engine along with gears etce is waste of power in friction and other heat losses. Just using a scooter for sake of it is not innovation.." A third person added, "This was a nice example. Sir I want to say something else. We are proud owners of thar. But one problem spare parts are not easily available. If we want a wire in the camera assembly we have to buy the whole camera set. Plz look into this"