Saudi Arabia has officially commenced construction on the ambitious Mukaab project in Riyadh, a groundbreaking initiative with a budget of USD 50 billion. Designed to be the world’s largest building, this remarkable cubical structure will soar to a height of 1,300 feet and span 1,200 feet in width once completed.

This colossal structure will boast a floor area of two million square meters, which is capable of holding twenty Empire State Buildings, as reported by The Sun.

It will boast over 100,000 residential units and 9,000 hotel rooms. According to reports, the project will also feature upscale retail shops, office spaces, and designated areas for leisure activities and community amenities.

The developers of the project intend to incorporate immersive, AI-driven technology to enrich visitor experiences. This will feature large screens on the building's exterior.

Saudi authorities unveiled a striking video showcasing the massive project, which is financed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

This initiative is seen as a key element of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s Vision 2030, aimed at decreasing the Kingdom's reliance on oil and enhancing revenue from tourism and other sectors.

The project is expected to be completed by 2030 as a key component of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy aimed at economic diversification.

The ambitious project is designed to prioritise human well-being by making green spaces readily accessible within a 15-minute walk from any location within the structure.

Notably, the project is projected to generate approximately 334,000 jobs.

