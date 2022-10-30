Search icon
"Constantly try to be cheerful and energetic": Nagaland Minister praises police's viral game video

A lot of people on Twitter have said it's the "funniest ever" after seeing it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

Screen Grab

Having fun during breaks at work is promoted by many employers on the assumption that it improves both productivity and morale by encouraging employees to move about and have a good time while they're working. Similar incident has happened in Nagaland where BJP leader Temjen Imna Along has posted a video of state police personnel engaging in harmless fun.

According to the tweet,“outside of their demanding job schedules”. Several police officers sit on the staircase at the beginning of the clip. 

An instant later, one of them begins to sing Saiyyan by Kailash Kher. Saiyyan as everyone around him is laughing hysterically. Some of them are brandishing paper-rolled sticks and striking their fellow policemen. It's set up like a game, where being struck means laughing.

Mr Imna Along included the following text with the video, “No matter how busy life gets, one should constantly try to be cheerful and energetic. Came across this video while scrolling through Facebook. It is encouraging to see our front-line workers having fun outside of their demanding job schedules.”

Over forty thousand people have seen the video on the social networking site. Many Twitter users have said it's the "funniest ever" after seeing it.

One Twitter user said,"Cool, the person in the centre is a Boss, No one dare to  trouble him." Another said,"Your tweets make me feel I need to move to Nagaland soon..." Another said,"Wished i could have seen this game during my school days....would have been hell lot of fun." Another said,"That's happen when there is very low crime rate in your state, tab police ko bhi thodi bahut masti karne ka time mil jata hai."

