Video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking about his 'Bharat Dojo Yatra' goes viral, check what it is all about

In the video, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is shown teaching martial arts to children, specifically stressing on the ‘Gentle Art’ which is a combination of meditation, Jiu-Jitsu, Aikido and non-violent conflict resolution techniques

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has posted a video on the X, in which he demonstrated his Jiu-Jitsu, which is one of the important aspects of the recent Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The video, which has gone viral, is about Gandhi rolling with fellow travellers and young martial arts practitioners at different camps during the yatra.



Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra lasted for more than two months, and it started in Manipur and ended in Mumbai. This journey was preceded by the Bharat Jodo Yatra which he did from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting from September 2022 and ending in January 2023. While on the recent yatra, Gandhi and his companions used Jiu-Jitsu as part of their exercise regime, but it evolved into a way of developing togetherness.



In the video, he is shown teaching martial arts to children, specifically stressing the ‘Gentle Art’ which is a combination of meditation, Jiu-Jitsu, Aikido and non-violent conflict resolution techniques. The Congress MP, who is a holder of a black belt in Aikido and a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu, said that he wanted to teach them about the benefits of martial arts and his hope was to make them gentle and compassionate.



During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as we journeyed across thousands of kilometers, we had a daily routine of practicing jiu-jitsu every evening at our campsite. What began as a simple way to stay fit quickly evolved into a community activity, bringing together fellow yatris and… pic.twitter.com/Zvmw78ShDX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 29, 2024

Gandhi’s intention is not only to get the people in better health, but also to teach them how to resolve conflicts without violence. “Our objective was to expose these young minds to the aesthetics of the ‘Gentle Art’ which is a combination of meditation, Jiu-Jitsu, Aikido and non-violent conflict resolution methods,” he said.



During National Sports Day, Gandhi also came forward and shared his story to motivate people to practise martial arts. He also said that he is going to start a new program known as Bharat Dojo Yatra, which may suggest a new program that aims at teaching martial arts and connecting with the people.