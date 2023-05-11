'Confidence ho toh aisa' : Viral video of woman in saree grooving to dhol beats wins hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: What's cuter than watching someone's happy dance, especially if they're just having fun and not worried about who's watching? Similarly, a video of an elderly woman clad in a saree grooving to dhol beats at a wedding function has gone viral on the internet. It was shared on Instagram by a user named _@adit_xs and has a garnered whopping 88,000 likes. The elderly woman is literally setting the internet on fire and you should definitely check it out.

In the now-viral video, an elderly woman clad in saree can be seen enthusiastically grooving to to dhol beats . Her confidence and enthusiasm will surely win your hearts and will force you to watch the clip on a loop, like us.

The video has been posted on February 10. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video also garnered 88,000 likes. Netizens were simply impressed over by the elderly woman's performance and showered their love in the comments section.

“Don't make fun of it....she also has right for dance, live, enjoy, and for everything,” expressed an Instagram user. “Salute to her energy valuable Bhangra!” posted another. “This is just beautiful..age cannot define your happiness ..just don't care and dance like noone is watching yo ,” commented a third. “Jitti bar dekh le is video ko utni bar Or dekhni ki icha hoti hai,” wrote a fourth.