Condoms provided to athletes at Olympics are far from ordinary, here's why

Paris Olympics organizers have prepared 300,000 themed condoms for athletes, a stark contrast to Tokyo 2020's intimacy ban

In a stark contrast to the 2020 Tokyo Games, the Paris Olympics are taking a more liberal approach to athletes' intimate encounters. The infamous "intimacy ban" implemented in Tokyo to curb COVID-19 spread has been lifted, paving the way for what could be a summer of love in the City of Light.

CBS News reports that a whopping 300,000 condoms have been manufactured for the 14,250 athletes competing in Paris. Runners World crunched the numbers, revealing that each Olympian could potentially snag 21 condoms during their stay. Talk about going for gold!

But these aren't the average prophylactics. The Paris organizing committee has gone all out, creating themed condoms featuring the Games' mascot, Phryge - that quirky yet endearing red blob that's become the face of the 2024 Olympics.

The condom wrappers sport cheeky slogans that are equal parts playful and responsible. "On the field of love, play fair" reads one, while another reminds users to "Ask for consent." There's also the apt "Don't share more than victory" message, and the encouraging "No need to be a gold medalist to wear it!"

With such unique designs, these condoms might just become hot commodities. Savvy athletes might want to stock up - who knows, these Olympic-themed contraceptives could become valuable collectibles down the line.