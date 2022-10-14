Search icon
Composer Ricky Kej spots cockroach on IndiGo flight, airline says ‘Insects find a way’

Ricky Kej posted a video of a cockroach he saw aboard IndiGo Flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on October 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:04 PM IST

While flying on IndiGo, Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej was horrified to see a cockroach and tweeted a video of it while naming the airline. On Thursday, the composer was flying from Patna to Delhi on IndiGo when he saw the cockroach near a window.

“A cockroach travelling with us on IndiGo flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal,” tweeted Ricky Kej with the Ministry of Civil Aviation's tagging.

Even though cleaning and fumigation are performed before each flight, the airline reacted to his tweet by noting that insects still sometimes make their way into the aircraft despite certain measures being followed.

“Mr Kej, while stringent cleaning and fumigation is done before every flight, at times, these insects find a way inside. In any such case, customers may reach out to our crew as they're always there to help,” IndiGo replied on Twitter.

The musician, who was born in the United States but has Indian ancestry, complained about the "pathetic condition of immigration" at Bengaluru International Airport in May. The lengthy lines, he said, gave an unfavourable impression of India to foreign visitors, and he proposed many changes to improve the immigration system.

