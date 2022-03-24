Completely unaware, man captures bear following him in video - WATCH

Everyone enjoys capturing the moments and memories they make on vacations or trips so that they may relive those experiences when they look at them. During his vacation, skiing in the French Alps, a Brazilian man shot film and discovered something he was absolutely unaware of.

Later, when he watched a video of himself snowboarding, he realised he was being followed by a massive bear. However, he was completely unconscious of the animal as he admired the snow-covered landscape. DJ Alok, also known as Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo, was on getaway in Courchevel. A viral video captures a man having a good time skiing in the area when a bear appears out of nowhere.

The video was uploaded by Alok's official Instagram account, and it has received over 60 lakh views till now. Video is presently trending, with over 5.5 lakh likes and over 7,000 comments.

Several users expressed their reaction in comment section, as one user wrote, “You didn’t see it at the time, did you? I’ve watched this video 28363 times because I couldn’t believe it”. While another made joke and said, “Maybe it came to ask for a selfie with famous DJ”.

In the clip, the guy can be seen setting up his video camera to film his slide after taking a little rest. However, he had no idea there was a bear in the video when he was filming his slide down the mountain. Many people thought he was extraordinarily lucky because the animal did n't approach him for long after the video went viral.

